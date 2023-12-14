Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Surges 8.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Independent Bank Group IBTX shares ended the last trading session 8.7% higher at $46.98. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The Federal Reserve has signaled an end to the current rate hike cycle by keeping interest rates unchanged at the 22-year high of 5.25-5.5% at the end of the two-day FOMC meeting. The central bank has also indicated a 75 basis points cut in rates by 2024-end. The above-mentioned developments have attributed to bullish investor sentiments. Given the fall in rates, the higher funding costs being faced by banks will likely come down somewhat next year, thus supporting net interest income and margins. This probably drove the IBTX stock higher in last day’s trading session.

This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -45.8%. Revenues are expected to be $122.2 million, down 20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Independent Bank Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IBTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Independent Bank Group belongs to the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry. Another stock from the same industry, City Holding CHCO, closed the last trading session 3.5% higher at $106.43. Over the past month, CHCO has returned 4.3%.

For City Holding , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.88. This represents a change of -8.3% from what the company reported a year ago. City Holding currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

