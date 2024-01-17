Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Independent Bank Group (IBTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, reflecting a decline of 45.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $122.23 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Independent Bank Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 67.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin' will reach 2.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Nonperforming loans' will reach $43.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.10 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Nonperforming assets' should come in at $65.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.10 million.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to reach $16.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.11 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $108.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $141.79 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $13.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' at $109.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $142.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Independent Bank Group here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Independent Bank Group have returned -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Currently, IBTX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.