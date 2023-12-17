Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 45.39

The average one-year price target for Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been revised to 45.39 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 42.84 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 58.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.18% from the latest reported closing price of 48.90 / share.

Independent Bank Group Declares $0.38 Dividend

On October 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 2, 2023 received the payment on November 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $48.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.34%, the lowest has been 1.03%, and the highest has been 4.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBTX is 0.12%, an increase of 32.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 36,508K shares. The put/call ratio of IBTX is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,426K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 15.27% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,608K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 29.56% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,168K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 13.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 19.12% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 905K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Independent Bank Group Background Information

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in the market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

