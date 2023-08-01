Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Independent Bank Group said on July 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.12%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 4.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBTX is 0.11%, a decrease of 33.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 36,532K shares. The put/call ratio of IBTX is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.54% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank Group is 45.56. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.54% from its latest reported closing price of 44.87.

The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank Group is 687MM, an increase of 19.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,584K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 26.23% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,433K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing an increase of 20.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,345K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares, representing a decrease of 81.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 59.96% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,209K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 36.32% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,186K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares, representing a decrease of 82.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 60.55% over the last quarter.

Independent Bank Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in the market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

