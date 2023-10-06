Independent Bank Group (FRA:I3B) Price Target Increased by 5.40% to 46.32

The average one-year price target for Independent Bank Group (FRA:I3B) has been revised to 46.32 / share. This is an increase of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 43.94 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.63 to a high of 51.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.55% from the latest reported closing price of 36.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank Group. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to I3B is 0.12%, a decrease of 30.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 42,841K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,077K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,142K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I3B by 35.65% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,882K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I3B by 31.26% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,444K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I3B by 35.34% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,415K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I3B by 30.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,355K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I3B by 37.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.