Independent Bank Group (FRA:I3B) Price Target Decreased by 20.87% to 42.97

The average one-year price target for Independent Bank Group (FRA:I3B) has been revised to 42.97 / share. This is an decrease of 20.87% from the prior estimate of 54.30 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.88 to a high of 56.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.81% from the latest reported closing price of 27.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to I3B is 0.20%, a decrease of 13.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 45,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,142K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,811K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I3B by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,463K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in I3B by 2.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in I3B by 11.25% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,336K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares, representing a decrease of 19.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I3B by 8.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.