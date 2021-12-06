Independent Bank Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IBTX

In trading on Monday, shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.85, changing hands as high as $73.84 per share. Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $57.07 per share, with $80.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.34.

