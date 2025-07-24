Independent Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Interest Income and Loan Growth

Independent Bank Corporation reported a 2.1% increase in net interest income and 9.0% loan growth in Q2 2025.

Independent Bank Corporation reported strong second quarter results for 2025, showing a net income of $16.9 million or $0.81 per diluted share, slightly down from $18.5 million or $0.88 per share in the same period last year. Key highlights include a 2.1% increase in net interest income from the previous quarter, tangible common equity per share growth of 6.9% annualized, a net growth in loans of $91.7 million (9.0% annualized), and a 26 cent per share dividend payment. CEO Brad Kessel noted solid performance in loans and operational efficiency despite seasonal declines in core deposits. The bank maintained healthy credit metrics with low non-performing loans and managed expenses effectively, leading to a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 14.66%. Future growth prospects remain optimistic with ongoing technology rollouts and strategic recruitment.

Potential Positives

Increase in net interest income of $0.9 million (or 2.1%) over the first quarter of 2025, signaling positive financial momentum.

Net growth in loans of $91.7 million (or 9.0% annualized) from March 31, 2025, indicating strong demand and lending activity.

Expansion of tangible common equity per share of common stock by $0.36 (or 6.9% annualized), reflecting improved financial stability and shareholder value.

Payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $16.9 million or $0.81 per diluted share, down from $18.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share in the prior-year period, indicating a decline in profitability.

Non-interest income decreased significantly to $11.3 million from $15.2 million in the comparable prior year period, primarily due to the absence of gains on equity securities and variances in mortgage banking revenues, which could signal underlying issues with revenue diversification.

The provision for credit losses increased dramatically to $1.50 million from only $0.02 million in the previous year, which may reflect growing concerns over asset quality and potential future credit issues.

FAQ

What were the key financial highlights for Independent Bank in Q2 2025?

Independent Bank reported a 2.1% increase in net interest income, $91.7 million loan growth, and a $0.36 rise in tangible common equity per share.

How did the bank's net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin expanded by nine basis points compared to the previous quarter, reaching 3.58%.

What was the dividend declaration for shareholders in May 2025?

Independent Bank announced a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock, payable on May 15, 2025.

How did the bank's net income compare year-over-year?

Net income decreased to $16.9 million in Q2 2025 from $18.5 million in Q2 2024.

What was the status of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025?

Non-performing loans totaled $8.2 million, indicating an increase but remaining well-managed at 0.20% of total portfolio loans.

Full Release





Second Quarter Highlights







Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 include:







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2025 net income of $16.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, versus net income of $18.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.





William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: "I am proud of our team and pleased to see us continue our positive trends with our second quarter 2025 results. Overall, loans increased by 9.0% (annualized), while core deposits were down by 1.4% (annualized) due to seasonality. We generated net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and a year-over-year quarterly basis, producing nine basis points of margin expansion from the prior quarter. We believe our expenses are well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments made in recent years. These fundamentals drove positive growth in tangible common equity per share of common stock (10.8%) compared to the prior year quarter, along with very healthy performance returns: a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 14.66%. Despite heightened uncertainty in the markets during the quarter, our credit metrics remain strong, with low levels of watch credits, 16 basis points of non-performing assets to total assets, and 0.02% net charge-offs to average loans of the quarter (annualized). The allowance for credit losses was 1.47% of total loans. Our team has been effective in many areas during the first half of 2025, including business development from the existing customer base and onboarding new relationships which have enhanced the geographic and product line diversification of our business. We continue to succeed in recruiting talented bankers to join the Independent Bank team. During the second quarter, we rolled out several new technologies to make banking easier for both our customers and associates serving our customers. For all these reasons, I am optimistic about our prospects for growth in the balance of 2025 and 2026."





Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2025 and 2024 results include the following:







Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(0.2) million ($(0.01) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $0.9 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.











Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(0.2) million ($(0.01) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $0.9 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.



Gain on equity securities at fair value of $2.7 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after tax) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, attributable to the exchange of our Visa Class B-1 common stock. No gain or loss on equity securities at fair value was recorded for the second quarter of 2025.



















Operating Results









The Company’s net interest income totaled $44.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.3 million, or 7.9% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.9 million, or 2.1%, from the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.58% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.40% in the year-ago period, and 3.49% in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to both an increase in average interest-earning assets and the higher net interest margin. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the net interest margin that was partially offset by a decrease in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $5.04 billion in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.89 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.08 billion in the first quarter of 2025.





Non-interest income totaled $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $15.2 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to a gain on equity securities at fair value of $2.7 million in the prior year quarter as well as variances in mortgage banking related revenues.





Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024 were approximately $1.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.





Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $0.5 million and $2.1 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $32.1 million and $46.8 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decline during the first half of 2025 was primarily attributed to the aforementioned mortgage servicing right sale. This transaction was executed in part to reduce the amount of exposure the bank had to rate variances that may impact the mortgage servicing right asset valuation in future periods. While the magnitude of fair value adjustments would also be expected to decrease, those adjustments are dependent upon factors that are harder to predict.





Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:













Three months ended









Six months ended













6/30/2025









6/30/2024









6/30/2025









6/30/2024













(In thousands)









Mortgage loan servicing, net:





































Revenue, net





$





1,649













$





2,214













$





3,531













$





4,433













Fair value change due to price









(219





)













911

















(1,752





)













2,176













Fair value change due to pay-downs









(862





)













(1,034





)













(1,753





)













(1,793





)









Loss on sale of originated servicing rights





$





(78





)









$





—

















(172





)













—













Total





$





490













$





2,091













$





(146





)









$





4,816

















Non-interest expenses totaled $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $33.3 million in the year-ago period.





The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. This compares to an income tax expense of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change in income tax expense principally reflects changes in pre-tax earnings in 2025 relative to 2024.









Asset Quality









A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):













6/30/2025









12/31/2024









6/30/2024









Loan Type





(Dollars in thousands)









Commercial





$





—













$





54













$





312













Mortgage









9,620

















7,005

















4,819













Installment









833

















733

















843













Sub total









10,453

















7,792

















5,974













Less - government guaranteed loans









2,249

















1,790

















1,489













Total non-performing loans





$





8,204













$





6,002













$





4,485













Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans









0.20





%













0.15





%













0.12





%









Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets









0.16





%













0.13





%













0.10





%









Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans









745.45





%













989.32





%













1253.98





%









(1) Non performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.





The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.50 million and $0.02 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.37 million and $0.09 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $61.2 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.









Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity









Total assets were $5.42 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $80.4 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.16 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $4.66 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $5.3 million from December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to increases in reciprocal and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing, savings and interest-bearing checking and time deposits.





Cash and cash equivalents totaled $146.2 million at June 30, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $509.5 million at June 30, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.





Total shareholders’ equity was $469.3 million at June 30, 2025, or 8.66% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $439.7 million at June 30, 2025, or $21.23 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention.





The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:









Regulatory Capital Ratios





6/30/2025









12/31/2024









Well





Capitalized





Minimum





































Tier 1 capital to average total assets





9.79





%









9.58





%









5.00





%









Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





11.90





%









11.74





%









6.50





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





11.90





%









11.74





%









8.00





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets





13.15





%









12.99





%









10.00





%













At June 30, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.02 billion and $484.6 million, respectively. We also had approximately $486.0 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at June 30, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $455.9 million.









Share Repurchase Plan









On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. During the six month period ended June 30, 2025, there were 252,276 shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.36 million.









Earnings Conference Call









Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025.





To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 493553). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/394984135



.





A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 372693). The replay will be available through July 31, 2025.









About Independent Bank Corporation









Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.4 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.





For more information, please visit our Web site at:



IndependentBank.com



.











Forward-Looking Statements













This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.









Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.









Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.











INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition



















June 30, 2025









December 31, 2024

















(Unaudited)

















(In thousands, except share





amounts)









Assets

























Cash and due from banks









$





74,354













$





56,984













Interest bearing deposits













71,805

















62,898













Cash and Cash Equivalents













146,159

















119,882













Securities available for sale













509,511

















559,182













Securities held to maturity (fair value of $293,658 at June 30, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)













329,302

















339,436













Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost













18,102

















16,099













Loans held for sale, carried at fair value













12,492

















7,643













Loans

























Commercial













2,068,081

















1,937,364













Mortgage













1,528,360

















1,516,726













Installment













567,926

















584,735













Total Loans













4,164,367

















4,038,825













Allowance for credit losses













(61,157





)













(59,379





)









Net Loans













4,103,210

















3,979,446













Other real estate and repossessed assets, net













426

















938













Property and equipment, net













38,409

















37,492













Bank-owned life insurance













53,587

















53,855













Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value













32,053

















46,796













Other intangibles













1,244

















1,488













Goodwill













28,300

















28,300













Accrued income and other assets













145,724

















147,547













Total Assets









$





5,418,519













$





5,338,104













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Deposits

























Non-interest bearing









$





1,007,976













$





1,013,647













Savings and interest-bearing checking













1,989,941

















1,995,314













Reciprocal













911,814

















907,031













Time













627,986

















628,285













Brokered time













121,642

















109,811













Total Deposits













4,659,359

















4,654,088













Other borrowings













102,008

















45,009













Subordinated debt













39,624

















39,586













Subordinated debentures













39,830

















39,796













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













108,448

















104,939













Total Liabilities













4,949,269

















4,883,418





































Shareholders’ Equity

























Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding













—

















—













Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,715,650 shares at June 30, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024













311,653

















318,777













Retained earnings













227,484

















205,853













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(69,887





)













(69,944





)









Total Shareholders’ Equity













469,250

















454,686













Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity









$





5,418,519













$





5,338,104

























INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







Consolidated Statements of Operations



















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









































June 30,

















June 30,





2025









March 31,





2025









June 30,





2024













2025

















2024





















(Unaudited)









Interest Income









(In thousands, except per share amounts)









Interest and fees on loans









$





59,535













$





57,768













$





56,786













$





117,303













$





111,829













Interest on securities

















































Taxable













3,796

















4,036

















4,713

















7,832

















9,964













Tax-exempt













2,773

















2,770

















3,400

















5,543

















6,791













Other investments













774

















1,570

















1,439

















2,344

















2,880













Total Interest Income













66,878

















66,144

















66,338

















133,022

















131,464













Interest Expense

















































Deposits













20,462

















20,955

















22,876

















41,417

















45,686













Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures













1,801

















1,504

















2,116

















3,305

















4,235













Total Interest Expense













22,263

















22,459

















24,992

















44,722

















49,921













Net Interest Income













44,615

















43,685

















41,346

















88,300

















81,543













Provision for credit losses













1,500

















721

















19

















2,221

















763













Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses













43,115

















42,964

















41,327

















86,079

















80,780













Non-interest Income

















































Interchange income













3,390

















3,127

















3,401

















6,517

















6,552













Service charges on deposit accounts













2,981

















2,814

















2,937

















5,795

















5,809













Net gains (losses) on assets

















































Mortgage loans













1,631

















2,303

















1,333

















3,934

















2,697













Equity securities at fair value













—

















—

















2,693

















—

















2,693













Securities available for sale













11

















(330





)













—

















(319





)













(269





)









Mortgage loan servicing, net













490

















(636





)













2,091

















(146





)













4,816













Other













2,822

















3,146

















2,717

















5,968

















5,435













Total Non-interest Income













11,325

















10,424

















15,172

















21,749

















27,733













Non-interest Expense

















































Compensation and employee benefits













21,123

















20,383

















21,251

















41,506

















42,021













Data processing













3,847

















3,729

















3,257

















7,576

















6,512













Occupancy, net













2,046

















2,223

















1,886

















4,269

















3,960













Interchange expense













1,177

















1,119

















1,127

















2,296

















2,224













Advertising













833

















861

















788

















1,694

















1,279













Furniture, fixtures and equipment













793

















885

















948

















1,678

















1,902













Loan and collection













744

















786

















699

















1,530

















1,211













FDIC deposit insurance













637

















711

















695

















1,348

















1,477













Communications













470

















591

















499

















1,061

















1,114













Legal and professional













500

















479

















544

















979

















1,030













Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments













(389





)













196

















(137





)













(193





)













(789





)









Other













1,981

















2,299

















1,776

















4,280

















3,585













Total Non-interest Expense













33,762

















34,262

















33,333

















68,024

















65,526













Income Before Income Tax













20,678

















19,126

















23,166

















39,804

















42,987













Income tax expense













3,801

















3,536

















4,638

















7,337

















8,468













Net Income









$





16,877













$





15,590













$





18,528













$





32,467













$





34,519













Net Income Per Common Share

















































Basic









$





0.81













$





0.74













$





0.89













$





1.56













$





1.65













Diluted









$





0.81













$





0.74













$





0.88













$





1.54













$





1.64



























INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







Selected Financial Data



















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024

















(unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands except per share data)













Three Months Ended















































Net interest income





$





44,615













$





43,685













$





42,851













$





41,854













$





41,346













Provision for credit losses









1,500

















721

















2,217

















1,488

















19













Non-interest income









11,325

















10,424

















19,121

















9,508

















15,172













Non-interest expense









33,762

















34,262

















36,987

















32,583

















33,333













Income before income tax









20,678

















19,126

















22,768

















17,291

















23,166













Income tax expense









3,801

















3,536

















4,307

















3,481

















4,638













Net income





$





16,877













$





15,590













$





18,461













$





13,810













$





18,528

























































Basic earnings per share





$





0.81













$





0.74













$





0.88













$





0.66













$





0.89













Diluted earnings per share









0.81

















0.74

















0.87

















0.65

















0.88













Cash dividend per share









0.26

















0.26

















0.24

















0.24

















0.24

























































Average shares outstanding









20,749,925

















20,943,094

















20,893,820

















20,896,019

















20,901,741













Average diluted shares outstanding









20,945,522

















21,150,550

















21,122,096

















21,115,273

















21,105,387

























































Performance Ratios













































Return on average assets









1.27





%













1.18





%













1.39





%













1.04





%













1.44





%









Return on average equity









14.66

















13.71

















16.31

















12.54

















17.98













Efficiency ratio (1)









59.67

















62.20

















59.09

















62.82

















61.49

























































As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)









































Interest income









5.35





%













5.28





%













5.37





%













5.48





%













5.45





%









Interest expense









1.77

















1.79

















1.92

















2.11

















2.05













Net interest income









3.58

















3.49

















3.45

















3.37

















3.40

























































Average Balances













































Loans





$





4,128,771













$





4,060,941













$





3,994,661













$





3,909,954













$





3,849,199













Securities









846,052

















883,676

















912,073

















933,750

















944,435













Total earning assets









5,036,090

















5,078,596

















5,007,566

















4,985,842

















4,893,367













Total assets









5,324,959

















5,378,022

















5,300,368

















5,275,623

















5,181,317













Deposits









4,646,639

















4,715,331

















4,655,091

















4,616,119

















4,531,917













Interest bearing liabilities









3,763,477

















3,799,852

















3,717,483

















3,689,684

















3,611,972













Shareholders' equity









461,720

















461,291

















450,214

















438,077

















414,549













(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.











INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







Selected Financial Data (continued)



















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024

















(unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands except per share data)













End of Period















































Capital













































Tangible common equity ratio









8.16





%













8.26





%













8.00





%













8.08





%













7.63





%









Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss









9.24

















9.31

















9.10

















8.99

















8.76













Average equity to average assets









8.67

















8.58

















8.49

















8.30

















8.00













Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)









14.20

















14.51

















14.22

















14.25

















14.21













Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)









12.23

















12.34

















12.06

















12.06

















12.01













Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)









11.36

















11.45

















11.17

















11.16

















11.09













Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)









10.07

















9.89

















9.85

















9.63

















9.59













Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock





$





22.65













$





22.28













$





21.76













$





21.65













$





20.60













Tangible common equity per share of common stock









21.23

















20.87

















20.33

















20.22

















19.16













Total shares outstanding









20,715,650

















20,970,115

















20,895,714

















20,893,800

















20,899,358

























































Selected Balances













































Loans





$





4,164,367













$





4,072,691













$





4,038,825













$





3,942,287













$





3,851,889













Securities









838,813

















866,604

















898,618

















932,312

















936,194













Total earning assets









5,105,579

















5,031,975

















5,024,083

















4,964,784

















4,979,555













Total assets









5,418,519

















5,328,428

















5,338,104

















5,259,268

















5,277,500













Deposits









4,659,359

















4,633,931

















4,654,088

















4,626,875

















4,614,328













Interest bearing liabilities









3,832,845

















3,768,435

















3,764,832

















3,682,482

















3,694,025













Shareholders' equity









469,250

















467,277

















454,686

















452,369

















430,459













(2) June 30, 2025 are Preliminary.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Independent Bank Corporation







Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Three Months Ended June 30,









Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















(Dollars in thousands)











Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")











































































Net interest income





$





44,615













$





41,346













$





88,300













$





81,543













Add: taxable equivalent adjustment









444

















175

















896

















355













Net interest income - taxable equivalent





$





45,059













$





41,521













$





89,196













$





81,898













Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)









3.55





%













3.39





%













3.50





%













3.33





%









Net interest margin (FTE) (1)









3.58





%













3.40





%













3.54





%













3.35





%









(1) Annualized.







Tangible Common Equity Ratio















June 30,





2025









March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024













(Dollars in thousands)









Common shareholders' equity





$





469,250













$





467,277













$





454,686













$





452,369













$





430,459













Less:













































Goodwill









28,300

















28,300

















28,300

















28,300

















28,300













Other intangibles









1,244

















1,366

















1,488

















1,617

















1,746













Tangible common equity









439,706

















437,611

















424,898

















422,452

















400,413













Addition:













































Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes









64,089

















61,285

















64,146

















52,454

















65,030













Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments





$





503,795













$





498,896













$





489,044













$





474,906













$





465,443

























































Total assets





$





5,418,519













$





5,328,428













$





5,338,104













$





5,259,268













$





5,277,500













Less:













































Goodwill









28,300

















28,300

















28,300

















28,300

















28,300













Other intangibles









1,244

















1,366

















1,488

















1,617

















1,746













Tangible assets









5,388,975

















5,298,762

















5,308,316

















5,229,351

















5,247,454













Addition:













































Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax









64,089

















61,285

















64,146

















52,454

















65,030













Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments





$





5,453,064













$





5,360,047













$





5,372,462













$





5,281,805













$





5,312,484

























































Common equity ratio









8.66





%













8.77





%













8.52





%













8.60





%













8.16





%









Tangible common equity ratio









8.16





%













8.26





%













8.00





%













8.08





%













7.63





%









Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss









9.24





%













9.31





%













9.10





%













8.99





%













8.76





%























































Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:























































Common shareholders' equity





$





469,250













$





467,277













$





454,686













$





452,369













$





430,459













Tangible common equity





$





439,706













$





437,611













$





424,898













$





422,452













$





400,413













Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)









20,716

















20,970

















20,896

















20,894

















20,899

























































Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock





$





22.65













$





22.28













$





21.76













$





21.65













$





20.60













Tangible common equity per share of common stock





$





21.23













$





20.87













$





20.33













$





20.22













$





19.16

















The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.





Contact:





William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933





Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.