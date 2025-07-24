Independent Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Interest Income and Loan Growth

Independent Bank Corporation reported a 2.1% increase in net interest income and 9.0% loan growth in Q2 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
Independent Bank Corporation reported strong second quarter results for 2025, showing a net income of $16.9 million or $0.81 per diluted share, slightly down from $18.5 million or $0.88 per share in the same period last year. Key highlights include a 2.1% increase in net interest income from the previous quarter, tangible common equity per share growth of 6.9% annualized, a net growth in loans of $91.7 million (9.0% annualized), and a 26 cent per share dividend payment. CEO Brad Kessel noted solid performance in loans and operational efficiency despite seasonal declines in core deposits. The bank maintained healthy credit metrics with low non-performing loans and managed expenses effectively, leading to a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 14.66%. Future growth prospects remain optimistic with ongoing technology rollouts and strategic recruitment.
Potential Positives
- Increase in net interest income of $0.9 million (or 2.1%) over the first quarter of 2025, signaling positive financial momentum.
- Net growth in loans of $91.7 million (or 9.0% annualized) from March 31, 2025, indicating strong demand and lending activity.
- Expansion of tangible common equity per share of common stock by $0.36 (or 6.9% annualized), reflecting improved financial stability and shareholder value.
- Payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $16.9 million or $0.81 per diluted share, down from $18.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share in the prior-year period, indicating a decline in profitability.
- Non-interest income decreased significantly to $11.3 million from $15.2 million in the comparable prior year period, primarily due to the absence of gains on equity securities and variances in mortgage banking revenues, which could signal underlying issues with revenue diversification.
- The provision for credit losses increased dramatically to $1.50 million from only $0.02 million in the previous year, which may reflect growing concerns over asset quality and potential future credit issues.
FAQ
What were the key financial highlights for Independent Bank in Q2 2025?
Independent Bank reported a 2.1% increase in net interest income, $91.7 million loan growth, and a $0.36 rise in tangible common equity per share.
How did the bank's net interest margin change in Q2 2025?
The net interest margin expanded by nine basis points compared to the previous quarter, reaching 3.58%.
What was the dividend declaration for shareholders in May 2025?
Independent Bank announced a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock, payable on May 15, 2025.
How did the bank's net income compare year-over-year?
Net income decreased to $16.9 million in Q2 2025 from $18.5 million in Q2 2024.
What was the status of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025?
Non-performing loans totaled $8.2 million, indicating an increase but remaining well-managed at 0.20% of total portfolio loans.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$IBCP Insider Trading Activity
$IBCP insiders have traded $IBCP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL M JR MAGEE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,404 shares for an estimated $198,527.
- TERANCE L BEIA purchased 1,821 shares for an estimated $55,813
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IBCP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $IBCP stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 10,791,263 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $332,262,987
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 332,750 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,245,372
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 289,290 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,907,239
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 226,281 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,967,191
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 141,866 shares (-62.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,368,054
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 116,339 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,582,077
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 113,833 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,504,918
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$IBCP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBCP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $IBCP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 04/28/2025
- Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $35.0 on 04/25/2025
- Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $39.0 on 01/28/2025
Full Release
Second Quarter Highlights
Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 include:
Increase in net interest income of $0.9 million (or 2.1% ) over the first quarter of 2025;
Increase in tangible common equity per share of common stock of $0.36 (or 6.9% annualized) from March 31, 2025;
Net interest margin expansion of nine basis points compared to March 31, 2025;
Net growth in loans of $91.7 million (or 9.0% annualized) from March 31, 2025; and
The payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 15, 2025.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2025 net income of $16.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, versus net income of $18.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: "I am proud of our team and pleased to see us continue our positive trends with our second quarter 2025 results. Overall, loans increased by 9.0% (annualized), while core deposits were down by 1.4% (annualized) due to seasonality. We generated net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and a year-over-year quarterly basis, producing nine basis points of margin expansion from the prior quarter. We believe our expenses are well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments made in recent years. These fundamentals drove positive growth in tangible common equity per share of common stock (10.8%) compared to the prior year quarter, along with very healthy performance returns: a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 14.66%. Despite heightened uncertainty in the markets during the quarter, our credit metrics remain strong, with low levels of watch credits, 16 basis points of non-performing assets to total assets, and 0.02% net charge-offs to average loans of the quarter (annualized). The allowance for credit losses was 1.47% of total loans. Our team has been effective in many areas during the first half of 2025, including business development from the existing customer base and onboarding new relationships which have enhanced the geographic and product line diversification of our business. We continue to succeed in recruiting talented bankers to join the Independent Bank team. During the second quarter, we rolled out several new technologies to make banking easier for both our customers and associates serving our customers. For all these reasons, I am optimistic about our prospects for growth in the balance of 2025 and 2026."
Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2025 and 2024 results include the following:
Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(0.2) million ($(0.01) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $0.9 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.
Gain on equity securities at fair value of $2.7 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after tax) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, attributable to the exchange of our Visa Class B-1 common stock. No gain or loss on equity securities at fair value was recorded for the second quarter of 2025.
Operating Results
The Company’s net interest income totaled $44.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.3 million, or 7.9% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.9 million, or 2.1%, from the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.58% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.40% in the year-ago period, and 3.49% in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to both an increase in average interest-earning assets and the higher net interest margin. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the net interest margin that was partially offset by a decrease in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $5.04 billion in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.89 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.08 billion in the first quarter of 2025.
Non-interest income totaled $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $15.2 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to a gain on equity securities at fair value of $2.7 million in the prior year quarter as well as variances in mortgage banking related revenues.
Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024 were approximately $1.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.
Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $0.5 million and $2.1 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $32.1 million and $46.8 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decline during the first half of 2025 was primarily attributed to the aforementioned mortgage servicing right sale. This transaction was executed in part to reduce the amount of exposure the bank had to rate variances that may impact the mortgage servicing right asset valuation in future periods. While the magnitude of fair value adjustments would also be expected to decrease, those adjustments are dependent upon factors that are harder to predict.
Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:
Three months ended
Six months ended
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
(In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:
Revenue, net
$
1,649
$
2,214
$
3,531
$
4,433
Fair value change due to price
(219
)
911
(1,752
)
2,176
Fair value change due to pay-downs
(862
)
(1,034
)
(1,753
)
(1,793
)
Loss on sale of originated servicing rights
$
(78
)
$
—
(172
)
—
Total
$
490
$
2,091
$
(146
)
$
4,816
Non-interest expenses totaled $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $33.3 million in the year-ago period.
The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. This compares to an income tax expense of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change in income tax expense principally reflects changes in pre-tax earnings in 2025 relative to 2024.
Asset Quality
A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):
6/30/2025
12/31/2024
6/30/2024
Loan Type
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
$
—
$
54
$
312
Mortgage
9,620
7,005
4,819
Installment
833
733
843
Sub total
10,453
7,792
5,974
Less - government guaranteed loans
2,249
1,790
1,489
Total non-performing loans
$
8,204
$
6,002
$
4,485
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans
0.20
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.13
%
0.10
%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans
745.45
%
989.32
%
1253.98
%
(1) Non performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.
The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.50 million and $0.02 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.37 million and $0.09 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $61.2 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.
Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity
Total assets were $5.42 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $80.4 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.16 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $4.66 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $5.3 million from December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to increases in reciprocal and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing, savings and interest-bearing checking and time deposits.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $146.2 million at June 30, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $509.5 million at June 30, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.
Total shareholders’ equity was $469.3 million at June 30, 2025, or 8.66% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $439.7 million at June 30, 2025, or $21.23 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention.
The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:
Regulatory Capital Ratios
6/30/2025
12/31/2024
Well
Capitalized
Minimum
Tier 1 capital to average total assets
9.79
%
9.58
%
5.00
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.90
%
11.74
%
6.50
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.90
%
11.74
%
8.00
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.15
%
12.99
%
10.00
%
At June 30, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.02 billion and $484.6 million, respectively. We also had approximately $486.0 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at June 30, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $455.9 million.
Share Repurchase Plan
On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. During the six month period ended June 30, 2025, there were 252,276 shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.36 million.
Earnings Conference Call
Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 493553). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/394984135
.
A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 372693). The replay will be available through July 31, 2025.
About Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.4 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.
For more information, please visit our Web site at:
IndependentBank.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
74,354
$
56,984
Interest bearing deposits
71,805
62,898
Cash and Cash Equivalents
146,159
119,882
Securities available for sale
509,511
559,182
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $293,658 at June 30, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)
329,302
339,436
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
18,102
16,099
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value
12,492
7,643
Loans
Commercial
2,068,081
1,937,364
Mortgage
1,528,360
1,516,726
Installment
567,926
584,735
Total Loans
4,164,367
4,038,825
Allowance for credit losses
(61,157
)
(59,379
)
Net Loans
4,103,210
3,979,446
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net
426
938
Property and equipment, net
38,409
37,492
Bank-owned life insurance
53,587
53,855
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value
32,053
46,796
Other intangibles
1,244
1,488
Goodwill
28,300
28,300
Accrued income and other assets
145,724
147,547
Total Assets
$
5,418,519
$
5,338,104
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
1,007,976
$
1,013,647
Savings and interest-bearing checking
1,989,941
1,995,314
Reciprocal
911,814
907,031
Time
627,986
628,285
Brokered time
121,642
109,811
Total Deposits
4,659,359
4,654,088
Other borrowings
102,008
45,009
Subordinated debt
39,624
39,586
Subordinated debentures
39,830
39,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
108,448
104,939
Total Liabilities
4,949,269
4,883,418
Shareholders’ Equity
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,715,650 shares at June 30, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024
311,653
318,777
Retained earnings
227,484
205,853
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(69,887
)
(69,944
)
Total Shareholders’ Equity
469,250
454,686
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
5,418,519
$
5,338,104
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Interest Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans
$
59,535
$
57,768
$
56,786
$
117,303
$
111,829
Interest on securities
Taxable
3,796
4,036
4,713
7,832
9,964
Tax-exempt
2,773
2,770
3,400
5,543
6,791
Other investments
774
1,570
1,439
2,344
2,880
Total Interest Income
66,878
66,144
66,338
133,022
131,464
Interest Expense
Deposits
20,462
20,955
22,876
41,417
45,686
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures
1,801
1,504
2,116
3,305
4,235
Total Interest Expense
22,263
22,459
24,992
44,722
49,921
Net Interest Income
44,615
43,685
41,346
88,300
81,543
Provision for credit losses
1,500
721
19
2,221
763
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
43,115
42,964
41,327
86,079
80,780
Non-interest Income
Interchange income
3,390
3,127
3,401
6,517
6,552
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,981
2,814
2,937
5,795
5,809
Net gains (losses) on assets
Mortgage loans
1,631
2,303
1,333
3,934
2,697
Equity securities at fair value
—
—
2,693
—
2,693
Securities available for sale
11
(330
)
—
(319
)
(269
)
Mortgage loan servicing, net
490
(636
)
2,091
(146
)
4,816
Other
2,822
3,146
2,717
5,968
5,435
Total Non-interest Income
11,325
10,424
15,172
21,749
27,733
Non-interest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
21,123
20,383
21,251
41,506
42,021
Data processing
3,847
3,729
3,257
7,576
6,512
Occupancy, net
2,046
2,223
1,886
4,269
3,960
Interchange expense
1,177
1,119
1,127
2,296
2,224
Advertising
833
861
788
1,694
1,279
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
793
885
948
1,678
1,902
Loan and collection
744
786
699
1,530
1,211
FDIC deposit insurance
637
711
695
1,348
1,477
Communications
470
591
499
1,061
1,114
Legal and professional
500
479
544
979
1,030
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments
(389
)
196
(137
)
(193
)
(789
)
Other
1,981
2,299
1,776
4,280
3,585
Total Non-interest Expense
33,762
34,262
33,333
68,024
65,526
Income Before Income Tax
20,678
19,126
23,166
39,804
42,987
Income tax expense
3,801
3,536
4,638
7,337
8,468
Net Income
$
16,877
$
15,590
$
18,528
$
32,467
$
34,519
Net Income Per Common Share
Basic
$
0.81
$
0.74
$
0.89
$
1.56
$
1.65
Diluted
$
0.81
$
0.74
$
0.88
$
1.54
$
1.64
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Net interest income
$
44,615
$
43,685
$
42,851
$
41,854
$
41,346
Provision for credit losses
1,500
721
2,217
1,488
19
Non-interest income
11,325
10,424
19,121
9,508
15,172
Non-interest expense
33,762
34,262
36,987
32,583
33,333
Income before income tax
20,678
19,126
22,768
17,291
23,166
Income tax expense
3,801
3,536
4,307
3,481
4,638
Net income
$
16,877
$
15,590
$
18,461
$
13,810
$
18,528
Basic earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.74
$
0.88
$
0.66
$
0.89
Diluted earnings per share
0.81
0.74
0.87
0.65
0.88
Cash dividend per share
0.26
0.26
0.24
0.24
0.24
Average shares outstanding
20,749,925
20,943,094
20,893,820
20,896,019
20,901,741
Average diluted shares outstanding
20,945,522
21,150,550
21,122,096
21,115,273
21,105,387
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.27
%
1.18
%
1.39
%
1.04
%
1.44
%
Return on average equity
14.66
13.71
16.31
12.54
17.98
Efficiency ratio (1)
59.67
62.20
59.09
62.82
61.49
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)
Interest income
5.35
%
5.28
%
5.37
%
5.48
%
5.45
%
Interest expense
1.77
1.79
1.92
2.11
2.05
Net interest income
3.58
3.49
3.45
3.37
3.40
Average Balances
Loans
$
4,128,771
$
4,060,941
$
3,994,661
$
3,909,954
$
3,849,199
Securities
846,052
883,676
912,073
933,750
944,435
Total earning assets
5,036,090
5,078,596
5,007,566
4,985,842
4,893,367
Total assets
5,324,959
5,378,022
5,300,368
5,275,623
5,181,317
Deposits
4,646,639
4,715,331
4,655,091
4,616,119
4,531,917
Interest bearing liabilities
3,763,477
3,799,852
3,717,483
3,689,684
3,611,972
Shareholders' equity
461,720
461,291
450,214
438,077
414,549
(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period
Capital
Tangible common equity ratio
8.16
%
8.26
%
8.00
%
8.08
%
7.63
%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss
9.24
9.31
9.10
8.99
8.76
Average equity to average assets
8.67
8.58
8.49
8.30
8.00
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
14.20
14.51
14.22
14.25
14.21
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
12.23
12.34
12.06
12.06
12.01
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
11.36
11.45
11.17
11.16
11.09
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)
10.07
9.89
9.85
9.63
9.59
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
$
22.65
$
22.28
$
21.76
$
21.65
$
20.60
Tangible common equity per share of common stock
21.23
20.87
20.33
20.22
19.16
Total shares outstanding
20,715,650
20,970,115
20,895,714
20,893,800
20,899,358
Selected Balances
Loans
$
4,164,367
$
4,072,691
$
4,038,825
$
3,942,287
$
3,851,889
Securities
838,813
866,604
898,618
932,312
936,194
Total earning assets
5,105,579
5,031,975
5,024,083
4,964,784
4,979,555
Total assets
5,418,519
5,328,428
5,338,104
5,259,268
5,277,500
Deposits
4,659,359
4,633,931
4,654,088
4,626,875
4,614,328
Interest bearing liabilities
3,832,845
3,768,435
3,764,832
3,682,482
3,694,025
Shareholders' equity
469,250
467,277
454,686
452,369
430,459
(2) June 30, 2025 are Preliminary.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")
Net interest income
$
44,615
$
41,346
$
88,300
$
81,543
Add: taxable equivalent adjustment
444
175
896
355
Net interest income - taxable equivalent
$
45,059
$
41,521
$
89,196
$
81,898
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)
3.55
%
3.39
%
3.50
%
3.33
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
3.58
%
3.40
%
3.54
%
3.35
%
(1) Annualized.
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
June 30,
2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity
$
469,250
$
467,277
$
454,686
$
452,369
$
430,459
Less:
Goodwill
28,300
28,300
28,300
28,300
28,300
Other intangibles
1,244
1,366
1,488
1,617
1,746
Tangible common equity
439,706
437,611
424,898
422,452
400,413
Addition:
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes
64,089
61,285
64,146
52,454
65,030
Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments
$
503,795
$
498,896
$
489,044
$
474,906
$
465,443
Total assets
$
5,418,519
$
5,328,428
$
5,338,104
$
5,259,268
$
5,277,500
Less:
Goodwill
28,300
28,300
28,300
28,300
28,300
Other intangibles
1,244
1,366
1,488
1,617
1,746
Tangible assets
5,388,975
5,298,762
5,308,316
5,229,351
5,247,454
Addition:
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax
64,089
61,285
64,146
52,454
65,030
Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments
$
5,453,064
$
5,360,047
$
5,372,462
$
5,281,805
$
5,312,484
Common equity ratio
8.66
%
8.77
%
8.52
%
8.60
%
8.16
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.16
%
8.26
%
8.00
%
8.08
%
7.63
%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss
9.24
%
9.31
%
9.10
%
8.99
%
8.76
%
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
Common shareholders' equity
$
469,250
$
467,277
$
454,686
$
452,369
$
430,459
Tangible common equity
$
439,706
$
437,611
$
424,898
$
422,452
$
400,413
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
20,716
20,970
20,896
20,894
20,899
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
$
22.65
$
22.28
$
21.76
$
21.65
$
20.60
Tangible common equity per share of common stock
$
21.23
$
20.87
$
20.33
$
20.22
$
19.16
The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.
Contact:
William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.