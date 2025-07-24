Stocks
Independent Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Interest Income and Loan Growth

Independent Bank Corporation reported a 2.1% increase in net interest income and 9.0% loan growth in Q2 2025.

Independent Bank Corporation reported strong second quarter results for 2025, showing a net income of $16.9 million or $0.81 per diluted share, slightly down from $18.5 million or $0.88 per share in the same period last year. Key highlights include a 2.1% increase in net interest income from the previous quarter, tangible common equity per share growth of 6.9% annualized, a net growth in loans of $91.7 million (9.0% annualized), and a 26 cent per share dividend payment. CEO Brad Kessel noted solid performance in loans and operational efficiency despite seasonal declines in core deposits. The bank maintained healthy credit metrics with low non-performing loans and managed expenses effectively, leading to a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 14.66%. Future growth prospects remain optimistic with ongoing technology rollouts and strategic recruitment.

Potential Positives

  • Increase in net interest income of $0.9 million (or 2.1%) over the first quarter of 2025, signaling positive financial momentum.
  • Net growth in loans of $91.7 million (or 9.0% annualized) from March 31, 2025, indicating strong demand and lending activity.
  • Expansion of tangible common equity per share of common stock by $0.36 (or 6.9% annualized), reflecting improved financial stability and shareholder value.
  • Payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $16.9 million or $0.81 per diluted share, down from $18.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share in the prior-year period, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Non-interest income decreased significantly to $11.3 million from $15.2 million in the comparable prior year period, primarily due to the absence of gains on equity securities and variances in mortgage banking revenues, which could signal underlying issues with revenue diversification.
  • The provision for credit losses increased dramatically to $1.50 million from only $0.02 million in the previous year, which may reflect growing concerns over asset quality and potential future credit issues.

FAQ

What were the key financial highlights for Independent Bank in Q2 2025?

Independent Bank reported a 2.1% increase in net interest income, $91.7 million loan growth, and a $0.36 rise in tangible common equity per share.

How did the bank's net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin expanded by nine basis points compared to the previous quarter, reaching 3.58%.

What was the dividend declaration for shareholders in May 2025?

Independent Bank announced a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock, payable on May 15, 2025.

How did the bank's net income compare year-over-year?

Net income decreased to $16.9 million in Q2 2025 from $18.5 million in Q2 2024.

What was the status of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025?

Non-performing loans totaled $8.2 million, indicating an increase but remaining well-managed at 0.20% of total portfolio loans.

Second Quarter Highlights



Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 include:




  • Increase in net interest income of $0.9 million (or 2.1% ) over the first quarter of 2025;


  • Increase in tangible common equity per share of common stock of $0.36 (or 6.9% annualized) from March 31, 2025;


  • Net interest margin expansion of nine basis points compared to March 31, 2025;


  • Net growth in loans of $91.7 million (or 9.0% annualized) from March 31, 2025; and


  • The payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 15, 2025.







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2025 net income of $16.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, versus net income of $18.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.



William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: "I am proud of our team and pleased to see us continue our positive trends with our second quarter 2025 results. Overall, loans increased by 9.0% (annualized), while core deposits were down by 1.4% (annualized) due to seasonality. We generated net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and a year-over-year quarterly basis, producing nine basis points of margin expansion from the prior quarter. We believe our expenses are well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments made in recent years. These fundamentals drove positive growth in tangible common equity per share of common stock (10.8%) compared to the prior year quarter, along with very healthy performance returns: a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on average equity of 14.66%. Despite heightened uncertainty in the markets during the quarter, our credit metrics remain strong, with low levels of watch credits, 16 basis points of non-performing assets to total assets, and 0.02% net charge-offs to average loans of the quarter (annualized). The allowance for credit losses was 1.47% of total loans. Our team has been effective in many areas during the first half of 2025, including business development from the existing customer base and onboarding new relationships which have enhanced the geographic and product line diversification of our business. We continue to succeed in recruiting talented bankers to join the Independent Bank team. During the second quarter, we rolled out several new technologies to make banking easier for both our customers and associates serving our customers. For all these reasons, I am optimistic about our prospects for growth in the balance of 2025 and 2026."



Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2025 and 2024 results include the following:




  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(0.2) million ($(0.01) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $0.9 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.






  • Gain on equity securities at fair value of $2.7 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after tax) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, attributable to the exchange of our Visa Class B-1 common stock. No gain or loss on equity securities at fair value was recorded for the second quarter of 2025.









Operating Results




The Company’s net interest income totaled $44.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.3 million, or 7.9% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.9 million, or 2.1%, from the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.58% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.40% in the year-ago period, and 3.49% in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to both an increase in average interest-earning assets and the higher net interest margin. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the net interest margin that was partially offset by a decrease in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $5.04 billion in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.89 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.08 billion in the first quarter of 2025.



Non-interest income totaled $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $15.2 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to a gain on equity securities at fair value of $2.7 million in the prior year quarter as well as variances in mortgage banking related revenues.



Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024 were approximately $1.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.



Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $0.5 million and $2.1 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $32.1 million and $46.8 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decline during the first half of 2025 was primarily attributed to the aforementioned mortgage servicing right sale. This transaction was executed in part to reduce the amount of exposure the bank had to rate variances that may impact the mortgage servicing right asset valuation in future periods. While the magnitude of fair value adjustments would also be expected to decrease, those adjustments are dependent upon factors that are harder to predict.



Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:
Three months ended

Six months ended


6/30/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024


(In thousands)

Mortgage loan servicing, net:







Revenue, net
$
1,649


$
2,214


$
3,531


$
4,433

Fair value change due to price

(219
)


911



(1,752
)


2,176

Fair value change due to pay-downs

(862
)


(1,034
)


(1,753
)


(1,793
)

Loss on sale of originated servicing rights
$
(78
)

$





(172
)





Total
$
490


$
2,091


$
(146
)

$
4,816




Non-interest expenses totaled $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $33.3 million in the year-ago period.



The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. This compares to an income tax expense of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change in income tax expense principally reflects changes in pre-tax earnings in 2025 relative to 2024.





Asset Quality




A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):
6/30/2025

12/31/2024

6/30/2024

Loan Type
(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial
$




$
54


$
312

Mortgage

9,620



7,005



4,819

Installment

833



733



843

Sub total

10,453



7,792



5,974

Less - government guaranteed loans

2,249



1,790



1,489

Total non-performing loans
$
8,204


$
6,002


$
4,485

Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans

0.20
%


0.15
%


0.12
%

Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets

0.16
%


0.13
%


0.10
%

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans

745.45
%


989.32
%


1253.98
%


(1) Non performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.



The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.50 million and $0.02 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.37 million and $0.09 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $61.2 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.





Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity




Total assets were $5.42 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $80.4 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.16 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $4.66 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $5.3 million from December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to increases in reciprocal and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing, savings and interest-bearing checking and time deposits.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $146.2 million at June 30, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $509.5 million at June 30, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.



Total shareholders’ equity was $469.3 million at June 30, 2025, or 8.66% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $439.7 million at June 30, 2025, or $21.23 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention.



The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:
































































Regulatory Capital Ratios
6/30/2025

12/31/2024

Well


Capitalized


Minimum







Tier 1 capital to average total assets
9.79
%

9.58
%

5.00
%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.90
%

11.74
%

6.50
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.90
%

11.74
%

8.00
%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.15
%

12.99
%

10.00
%




At June 30, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.02 billion and $484.6 million, respectively. We also had approximately $486.0 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at June 30, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $455.9 million.





Share Repurchase Plan




On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. During the six month period ended June 30, 2025, there were 252,276 shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.36 million.





Earnings Conference Call




Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025.



To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 493553). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/394984135

.



A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 372693). The replay will be available through July 31, 2025.





About Independent Bank Corporation




Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.4 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.



For more information, please visit our Web site at:

IndependentBank.com

.






Forward-Looking Statements






This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.




Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.




Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share


amounts)

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$
74,354


$
56,984

Interest bearing deposits


71,805



62,898

Cash and Cash Equivalents


146,159



119,882

Securities available for sale


509,511



559,182

Securities held to maturity (fair value of $293,658 at June 30, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)


329,302



339,436

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost


18,102



16,099

Loans held for sale, carried at fair value


12,492



7,643

Loans




Commercial


2,068,081



1,937,364

Mortgage


1,528,360



1,516,726

Installment


567,926



584,735

Total Loans


4,164,367



4,038,825

Allowance for credit losses


(61,157
)


(59,379
)

Net Loans


4,103,210



3,979,446

Other real estate and repossessed assets, net


426



938

Property and equipment, net


38,409



37,492

Bank-owned life insurance


53,587



53,855

Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value


32,053



46,796

Other intangibles


1,244



1,488

Goodwill


28,300



28,300

Accrued income and other assets


145,724



147,547

Total Assets

$
5,418,519


$
5,338,104

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Deposits




Non-interest bearing

$
1,007,976


$
1,013,647

Savings and interest-bearing checking


1,989,941



1,995,314

Reciprocal


911,814



907,031

Time


627,986



628,285

Brokered time


121,642



109,811

Total Deposits


4,659,359



4,654,088

Other borrowings


102,008



45,009

Subordinated debt


39,624



39,586

Subordinated debentures


39,830



39,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


108,448



104,939

Total Liabilities


4,949,269



4,883,418






Shareholders’ Equity




Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding










Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,715,650 shares at June 30, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024


311,653



318,777

Retained earnings


227,484



205,853

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(69,887
)


(69,944
)

Total Shareholders’ Equity


469,250



454,686

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$
5,418,519


$
5,338,104
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,



June 30,


2025

March 31,


2025

June 30,


2024


2025



2024



(Unaudited)

Interest Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and fees on loans

$
59,535


$
57,768


$
56,786


$
117,303


$
111,829

Interest on securities










Taxable


3,796



4,036



4,713



7,832



9,964

Tax-exempt


2,773



2,770



3,400



5,543



6,791

Other investments


774



1,570



1,439



2,344



2,880

Total Interest Income


66,878



66,144



66,338



133,022



131,464

Interest Expense










Deposits


20,462



20,955



22,876



41,417



45,686

Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures


1,801



1,504



2,116



3,305



4,235

Total Interest Expense


22,263



22,459



24,992



44,722



49,921

Net Interest Income


44,615



43,685



41,346



88,300



81,543

Provision for credit losses


1,500



721



19



2,221



763

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses


43,115



42,964



41,327



86,079



80,780

Non-interest Income










Interchange income


3,390



3,127



3,401



6,517



6,552

Service charges on deposit accounts


2,981



2,814



2,937



5,795



5,809

Net gains (losses) on assets










Mortgage loans


1,631



2,303



1,333



3,934



2,697

Equity securities at fair value












2,693








2,693

Securities available for sale


11



(330
)







(319
)


(269
)

Mortgage loan servicing, net


490



(636
)


2,091



(146
)


4,816

Other


2,822



3,146



2,717



5,968



5,435

Total Non-interest Income


11,325



10,424



15,172



21,749



27,733

Non-interest Expense










Compensation and employee benefits


21,123



20,383



21,251



41,506



42,021

Data processing


3,847



3,729



3,257



7,576



6,512

Occupancy, net


2,046



2,223



1,886



4,269



3,960

Interchange expense


1,177



1,119



1,127



2,296



2,224

Advertising


833



861



788



1,694



1,279

Furniture, fixtures and equipment


793



885



948



1,678



1,902

Loan and collection


744



786



699



1,530



1,211

FDIC deposit insurance


637



711



695



1,348



1,477

Communications


470



591



499



1,061



1,114

Legal and professional


500



479



544



979



1,030

Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments


(389
)


196



(137
)


(193
)


(789
)

Other


1,981



2,299



1,776



4,280



3,585

Total Non-interest Expense


33,762



34,262



33,333



68,024



65,526

Income Before Income Tax


20,678



19,126



23,166



39,804



42,987

Income tax expense


3,801



3,536



4,638



7,337



8,468

Net Income

$
16,877


$
15,590


$
18,528


$
32,467


$
34,519

Net Income Per Common Share










Basic

$
0.81


$
0.74


$
0.89


$
1.56


$
1.65

Diluted

$
0.81


$
0.74


$
0.88


$
1.54


$
1.64
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



Selected Financial Data



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024



(unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands except per share data)


Three Months Ended









Net interest income
$
44,615


$
43,685


$
42,851


$
41,854


$
41,346

Provision for credit losses

1,500



721



2,217



1,488



19

Non-interest income

11,325



10,424



19,121



9,508



15,172

Non-interest expense

33,762



34,262



36,987



32,583



33,333

Income before income tax

20,678



19,126



22,768



17,291



23,166

Income tax expense

3,801



3,536



4,307



3,481



4,638

Net income
$
16,877


$
15,590


$
18,461


$
13,810


$
18,528











Basic earnings per share
$
0.81


$
0.74


$
0.88


$
0.66


$
0.89

Diluted earnings per share

0.81



0.74



0.87



0.65



0.88

Cash dividend per share

0.26



0.26



0.24



0.24



0.24











Average shares outstanding

20,749,925



20,943,094



20,893,820



20,896,019



20,901,741

Average diluted shares outstanding

20,945,522



21,150,550



21,122,096



21,115,273



21,105,387











Performance Ratios









Return on average assets

1.27
%


1.18
%


1.39
%


1.04
%


1.44
%

Return on average equity

14.66



13.71



16.31



12.54



17.98

Efficiency ratio (1)

59.67



62.20



59.09



62.82



61.49











As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)








Interest income

5.35
%


5.28
%


5.37
%


5.48
%


5.45
%

Interest expense

1.77



1.79



1.92



2.11



2.05

Net interest income

3.58



3.49



3.45



3.37



3.40











Average Balances









Loans
$
4,128,771


$
4,060,941


$
3,994,661


$
3,909,954


$
3,849,199

Securities

846,052



883,676



912,073



933,750



944,435

Total earning assets

5,036,090



5,078,596



5,007,566



4,985,842



4,893,367

Total assets

5,324,959



5,378,022



5,300,368



5,275,623



5,181,317

Deposits

4,646,639



4,715,331



4,655,091



4,616,119



4,531,917

Interest bearing liabilities

3,763,477



3,799,852



3,717,483



3,689,684



3,611,972

Shareholders' equity

461,720



461,291



450,214



438,077



414,549


(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



Selected Financial Data (continued)



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024



(unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands except per share data)


End of Period









Capital









Tangible common equity ratio

8.16
%


8.26
%


8.00
%


8.08
%


7.63
%

Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss

9.24



9.31



9.10



8.99



8.76

Average equity to average assets

8.67



8.58



8.49



8.30



8.00

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

14.20



14.51



14.22



14.25



14.21

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

12.23



12.34



12.06



12.06



12.01

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

11.36



11.45



11.17



11.16



11.09

Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)

10.07



9.89



9.85



9.63



9.59

Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
$
22.65


$
22.28


$
21.76


$
21.65


$
20.60

Tangible common equity per share of common stock

21.23



20.87



20.33



20.22



19.16

Total shares outstanding

20,715,650



20,970,115



20,895,714



20,893,800



20,899,358











Selected Balances









Loans
$
4,164,367


$
4,072,691


$
4,038,825


$
3,942,287


$
3,851,889

Securities

838,813



866,604



898,618



932,312



936,194

Total earning assets

5,105,579



5,031,975



5,024,083



4,964,784



4,979,555

Total assets

5,418,519



5,328,428



5,338,104



5,259,268



5,277,500

Deposits

4,659,359



4,633,931



4,654,088



4,626,875



4,614,328

Interest bearing liabilities

3,832,845



3,768,435



3,764,832



3,682,482



3,694,025

Shareholders' equity

469,250



467,277



454,686



452,369



430,459


(2) June 30, 2025 are Preliminary.




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




Independent Bank Corporation



Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")















Net interest income
$
44,615


$
41,346


$
88,300


$
81,543

Add: taxable equivalent adjustment

444



175



896



355

Net interest income - taxable equivalent
$
45,059


$
41,521


$
89,196


$
81,898

Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)

3.55
%


3.39
%


3.50
%


3.33
%

Net interest margin (FTE) (1)

3.58
%


3.40
%


3.54
%


3.35
%


(1) Annualized.




Tangible Common Equity Ratio
June 30,


2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Common shareholders' equity
$
469,250


$
467,277


$
454,686


$
452,369


$
430,459

Less:









Goodwill

28,300



28,300



28,300



28,300



28,300

Other intangibles

1,244



1,366



1,488



1,617



1,746

Tangible common equity

439,706



437,611



424,898



422,452



400,413

Addition:









Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes

64,089



61,285



64,146



52,454



65,030

Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments
$
503,795


$
498,896


$
489,044


$
474,906


$
465,443











Total assets
$
5,418,519


$
5,328,428


$
5,338,104


$
5,259,268


$
5,277,500

Less:









Goodwill

28,300



28,300



28,300



28,300



28,300

Other intangibles

1,244



1,366



1,488



1,617



1,746

Tangible assets

5,388,975



5,298,762



5,308,316



5,229,351



5,247,454

Addition:









Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax

64,089



61,285



64,146



52,454



65,030

Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments
$
5,453,064


$
5,360,047


$
5,372,462


$
5,281,805


$
5,312,484











Common equity ratio

8.66
%


8.77
%


8.52
%


8.60
%


8.16
%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.16
%


8.26
%


8.00
%


8.08
%


7.63
%

Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss

9.24
%


9.31
%


9.10
%


8.99
%


8.76
%












Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:











Common shareholders' equity
$
469,250


$
467,277


$
454,686


$
452,369


$
430,459

Tangible common equity
$
439,706


$
437,611


$
424,898


$
422,452


$
400,413

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)

20,716



20,970



20,896



20,894



20,899











Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
$
22.65


$
22.28


$
21.76


$
21.65


$
20.60

Tangible common equity per share of common stock
$
21.23


$
20.87


$
20.33


$
20.22


$
19.16




The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.



Contact:



William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933


Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929






