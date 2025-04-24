Stocks
Independent Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Interest Income and Tangible Book Value

April 24, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

Independent Bank Corporation reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing increases in net interest income, loans, and tangible book value per share.

Quiver AI Summary

Independent Bank Corporation announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, a slight decrease from $16.0 million, or $0.76 per share, in the same period last year. Highlights of the quarter included a 1.9% increase in net interest income compared to the previous quarter and a 13.2% rise in tangible book value per share from the prior year. Loans grew by $33.9 million (3.4% annualized), while core deposits increased by $9.1 million (0.8% annualized). The bank also declared a 26-cent dividend per share and reported strong credit metrics, with a low percentage of non-performing assets. Despite fluctuations in non-interest income largely attributed to mortgage banking revenues, the company is optimistic about its future based on a solid commercial loan pipeline and strategic investments made in recent years.

Potential Positives

  • Increase in net interest income by $0.8 million (1.9%) over the fourth quarter of 2024 indicates positive financial performance.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by $2.43 (13.2%) from March 31, 2024, reflecting improved shareholder value.
  • Net growth in loans of $33.9 million (3.4% annualized) from December 31, 2024, demonstrates strong lending operations.
  • Declaration of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock provides direct returns to shareholders, indicating financial stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Decrease in non-interest income from $12.6 million in the prior year period to $10.4 million in the current quarter, primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.
  • Increase in non-performing loans from $3,690,000 in the prior year period to $7,086,000 in the current quarter, indicating potential deterioration in asset quality.
  • Overall decrease in total assets by $9.7 million from December 31, 2024, signaling potential challenges in growth or a reduction in operational capacity.

FAQ

What were the first-quarter highlights for Independent Bank Corporation in 2025?

Key highlights included a $0.8 million increase in net interest income and a $2.43 increase in tangible book value per share.

How much was the dividend paid on common stock in 2025?

The company paid a dividend of 26 cents per share on February 14, 2025.

What was the net income for Independent Bank Corporation in Q1 2025?

The net income reported for the first quarter of 2025 was $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.

How did loan growth in Q1 2025 compare to the previous quarter?

Loans grew by $33.9 million, representing an annualized growth rate of 3.4% from the previous quarter.

What was the status of core deposits in Q1 2025?

Core deposits increased by $9.1 million, resulting in an annualized growth rate of 0.8% from December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release




First Quarter Highlights



Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 include:




  • Increase in net interest income of $0.8 million (or 1.9% ) over the fourth quarter of 2024;


  • Increase in tangible book value per share of $2.43 (13.2%) from March 31, 2024;


  • Net growth in core deposits of $9.1 million (or 0.8% annualized) from December 31, 2024;


  • Net growth in loans of $33.9 million (or 3.4% annualized) from December 31, 2024; and


  • The payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock on February 14, 2025.







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2025 net income of $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, versus net income of $16.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.



William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am proud of our team and very pleased to see us continue our positive trends with our first quarter 2025 results. Overall loans increased 3.4% (annualized), while core deposits are up 0.8% (annualized). We were able to generate net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis and produce four basis points in margin expansion. We believe that our expenses continue to be well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments we have made in recent years. These fundamentals continue to drive positive growth in tangible book value per share (13.2%) compared to the prior year quarter. Our credit metrics continue to be very good, with a low level of watch credits, 14 basis points of non-performing assets to total assets, and 0.01% net charge-offs for the quarter to average loans annualized. The allowance for credit losses, factoring in the recent market uncertainty, was 1.47% of total loans. We are staying in close contact with our client base during this volatile period and keeping abreast of what they are experiencing and how they are adjusting if needed. Based on a robust commercial loan pipeline, the past record of our core group of professionals and the ongoing strategic initiative to add talented bankers to our team, we continue to be focused on what we can control and optimistic on the long-term future of the IBC franchise.”



Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2025 and 2024 results include the following:




  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(1.5) million ($(0.06) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.3 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended March 31, 2024.









Operating Results




The Company’s net interest income totaled $43.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.7% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.8 million, or 1.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.49% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.30% in the year-ago period, and 3.45% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and linked quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $5.08 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.91 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Non-interest income totaled $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.6 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.



Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 were approximately $2.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.



Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income (expense) of $(0.6) million and $2.7 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $32.2 million and $46.8 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decline during the first quarter was primarily attributed to aforementioned mortgage servicing right sale. This transaction was executed in part to reduce the amount of exposure the bank had to rate variances that may impact the mortgage servicing right asset valuation in future periods. While the magnitude of fair value adjustments would also be expected to decrease, those adjustments are dependent upon factors that are harder to predict.



Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:
Three months ended


3/31/2025

3/31/2024


(In thousands)

Mortgage loan servicing, net:



Revenue, net
$
1,882


$
2,219

Fair value change due to price

(1,533
)


1,265

Fair value change due to pay-downs

(891
)


(759
)

Loss on sale of originated servicing rights

(94
)





Total
$
(636
)

$
2,725



Non-interest expenses totaled $34.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $32.2 million in the year-ago period.



The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The change in income tax expense principally reflects changes in pre-tax earnings in 2025 relative to 2024.





Asset Quality




A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):
3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024

Loan Type
(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial
$
127


$
54


$
25

Mortgage

8,080



7,005



4,620

Installment

819



733



710

Sub total

9,026



7,792



5,355

Less - government guaranteed loans

1,940



1,790



1,665

Total non-performing loans
$
7,086


$
6,002


$
3,690

Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans

0.17
%


0.15
%


0.10
%

Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets

0.14
%


0.13
%


0.09
%

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans

847.23
%


989.32
%


1526.10
%



(1) Non performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.



The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.72 million and $0.74 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.07 million and $0.22 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $60.0 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.





Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity




Total assets were $5.33 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.7 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.07 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024.  Deposits totaled $4.63 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $20.2 million from December 31, 2024. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing deposits and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by increases in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal and time deposits.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $128.1 million at March 31, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $529.7 million at March 31, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.



Total shareholders’ equity was $467.3 million at March 31, 2025, or 8.77% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $437.6 million at March 31, 2025, or $20.87 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.



The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:



































































Regulatory Capital Ratios
3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Well


Capitalized


Minimum







Tier 1 capital to average total assets
9.56
%

9.58
%

5.00
%

Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets
11.93
%

11.74
%

6.50
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.93
%

11.74
%

8.00
%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.19
%

12.99
%

10.00
%



At March 31, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.10 billion and $486.1 million, respectively. We also had approximately $501.0 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at March 31, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $469.7 million.





Share Repurchase Plan




On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. During the three month period ended March 31, 2025, there were 1,093 shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $0.03 million. Subsequent to quarter end, from April 3, 2025 through April 22, 2025, there were 249,482 additional shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.2 million.





Earnings Conference Call




Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025.



To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 706949). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL:


https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/106805636


.



A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 746507). The replay will be available through May 1, 2025.





About Independent Bank Corporation




Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.



For more information, please visit our Web site at:

IndependentBank.com

.






Forward-Looking Statements






This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.




Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.




Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition




March 31,


2025

December 31,


2024



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share


amounts)

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$
60,566


$
56,984

Interest bearing deposits


67,579



62,898

Cash and Cash Equivalents


128,145



119,882

Securities available for sale


529,676



559,182

Securities held to maturity (fair value of $302,579 at March 31, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)


336,928



339,436

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost


15,587



16,099

Loans held for sale, carried at fair value


9,514



7,643

Loans




Commercial


1,992,187



1,937,364

Mortgage


1,512,807



1,516,726

Installment


567,697



584,735

Total Loans


4,072,691



4,038,825

Allowance for credit losses


(60,035
)


(59,379
)

Net Loans


4,012,656



3,979,446

Other real estate and repossessed assets, net


413



938

Property and equipment, net


37,369



37,492

Bank-owned life insurance


53,721



53,855

Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value


32,171



46,796

Other intangibles


1,366



1,488

Goodwill


28,300



28,300

Accrued income and other assets


142,582



147,547

Total Assets

$
5,328,428


$
5,338,104

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Deposits




Non-interest bearing

$
989,928


$
1,013,647

Savings and interest-bearing checking


2,017,800



1,995,314

Reciprocal


910,526



907,031

Time


635,172



628,285

Brokered time


80,505



109,811

Total Deposits


4,633,931



4,654,088

Other borrowings


45,014



45,009

Subordinated debt


39,605



39,586

Subordinated debentures


39,813



39,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


102,788



104,939

Total Liabilities


4,861,151



4,883,418






Shareholders’ Equity




Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding










Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,970,115 shares at March 31, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024


318,365



318,777

Retained earnings


215,995



205,853

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(67,083
)


(69,944
)

Total Shareholders’ Equity


467,277



454,686

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$
5,328,428


$
5,338,104






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Operations




Three Months Ended




March 31,


2025



December 31,


2024



March 31,


2024



(Unaudited)

Interest Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and fees on loans

$
57,768


$
58,346


$
55,043

Interest on securities






Taxable


4,036



4,417



5,251

Tax-exempt


2,770



2,905



3,391

Other investments


1,570



1,310



1,441

Total Interest Income


66,144



66,978



65,126

Interest Expense






Deposits


20,955



22,546



22,810

Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures


1,504



1,581



2,119

Total Interest Expense


22,459



24,127



24,929

Net Interest Income


43,685



42,851



40,197

Provision for credit losses


721



2,217



744

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses


42,964



40,634



39,453

Non-interest Income






Interchange income


3,127



3,294



3,151

Service charges on deposit accounts


2,814



2,976



2,872

Net gains (losses) on assets






Mortgage loans


2,303



1,705



1,364

Securities available for sale


(330
)


(14
)


(269
)

Mortgage loan servicing, net


(636
)


7,761



2,725

Other


3,146



3,399



2,718

Total Non-interest Income


10,424



19,121



12,561

Non-interest Expense






Compensation and employee benefits


20,383



22,886



20,770

Data processing


3,729



3,688



3,255

Occupancy, net


2,223



1,953



2,074

Interchange expense


1,119



1,131



1,097

Furniture, fixtures and equipment


885



928



954

Advertising


861



1,198



491

Loan and collection


786



606



512

FDIC deposit insurance


711



729



782

Communications


591



462



615

Legal and professional


479



849



486

Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments


196



303



(652
)

Other


2,299



2,254



1,809

Total Non-interest Expense


34,262



36,987



32,193

Income Before Income Tax


19,126



22,768



19,821

Income tax expense


3,536



4,307



3,830

Net Income

$
15,590


$
18,461


$
15,991

Net Income Per Common Share






Basic

$
0.74


$
0.88


$
0.77

Diluted

$
0.74


$
0.87


$
0.76


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



Selected Financial Data




March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024



(unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands except per share data)


Three Months Ended









Net interest income
$
43,685


$
42,851


$
41,854


$
41,346


$
40,197

Provision for credit losses

721



2,217



1,488



19



744

Non-interest income

10,424



19,121



9,508



15,172



12,561

Non-interest expense

34,262



36,987



32,583



33,333



32,193

Income before income tax

19,126



22,768



17,291



23,166



19,821

Income tax expense

3,536



4,307



3,481



4,638



3,830

Net income
$
15,590


$
18,461


$
13,810


$
18,528


$
15,991











Basic earnings per share
$
0.74


$
0.88


$
0.66


$
0.89


$
0.77

Diluted earnings per share

0.74



0.87



0.65



0.88



0.76

Cash dividend per share

0.26



0.24



0.24



0.24



0.24











Average shares outstanding

20,943,094



20,893,820



20,896,019



20,901,741



20,877,067

Average diluted shares outstanding

21,150,550



21,122,096



21,115,273



21,105,387



21,079,607











Performance Ratios









Return on average assets

1.18
%


1.39
%


1.04
%


1.44
%


1.24
%

Return on average equity

13.71



16.31



12.54



17.98



15.95

Efficiency ratio (1)

62.20



59.09



62.82



61.49



60.26











As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)








Interest income

5.28
%


5.37
%


5.48
%


5.45
%


5.34
%

Interest expense

1.79



1.92



2.11



2.05



2.04

Net interest income

3.49



3.45



3.37



3.40



3.30











Average Balances









Loans
$
4,060,941


$
3,994,661


$
3,909,954


$
3,849,199


$
3,810,526

Securities

883,676



912,073



933,750



944,435



999,140

Total earning assets

5,078,596



5,007,566



4,985,842



4,893,367



4,910,669

Total assets

5,378,022



5,300,368



5,275,623



5,181,317



5,201,452

Deposits

4,715,331



4,655,091



4,616,119



4,531,917



4,561,645

Interest bearing liabilities

3,799,852



3,717,483



3,689,684



3,611,972



3,627,446

Shareholders' equity

461,291



450,214



438,077



414,549



403,225


(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



Selected Financial Data (continued)




March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024



(unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands except per share data)


End of Period









Capital









Tangible common equity ratio

8.26
%


8.00
%


8.08
%


7.63
%


7.41
%

Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss

9.31



9.10



8.99



8.76



8.57

Average equity to average assets

8.58



8.49



8.30



8.00



7.75

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

14.51



14.22



14.25



14.21



13.85

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

12.34



12.06



12.06



12.01



11.65

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

11.46



11.17



11.16



11.09



10.73

Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)

9.88



9.85



9.63



9.59



9.29

Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
$
22.28


$
21.76


$
21.65


$
20.60


$
19.88

Tangible common equity per share of common stock

20.87



20.33



20.22



19.16



18.44

Total shares outstanding

20,970,115



20,895,714



20,893,800



20,899,358



20,903,677











Selected Balances









Loans
$
4,072,691


$
4,038,825


$
3,942,287


$
3,851,889


$
3,839,965

Securities

866,604



898,618



932,312



936,194



963,577

Total earning assets

5,031,975



5,024,083



4,964,784



4,979,555



4,949,496

Total assets

5,328,428



5,338,104



5,259,268



5,277,500



5,231,255

Deposits

4,633,931



4,654,088



4,626,875



4,614,328



4,582,414

Interest bearing liabilities

3,768,435



3,764,832



3,682,482



3,694,025



3,677,060

Shareholders' equity

467,277



454,686



452,369



430,459



415,570


(2) March 31, 2025 are Preliminary.




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




Independent Bank Corporation



Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")







Net interest income
$
43,685


$
40,197

Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment

452



180

Net interest income - taxable equivalent
$
44,137


$
40,377

Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)

3.46
%


3.28
%

Net interest margin (FTE) (1)

3.49
%


3.30
%


(1) Annualized.




Tangible Common Equity Ratio
March 31,


2025

December 31,


2024

September 30,


2024

June 30,


2024

March 31,


2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Common shareholders' equity
$
467,277


$
454,686


$
452,369


$
430,459


$
415,570

Less:









Goodwill

28,300



28,300



28,300



28,300



28,300

Other intangibles

1,366



1,488



1,617



1,746



1,875

Tangible common equity

437,611



424,898



422,452



400,413



385,395

Addition:









Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes

61,285



64,146



52,454



65,030



65,831

Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments
$
498,896


$
489,044


$
474,906


$
465,443


$
451,226











Total assets
$
5,328,428


$
5,338,104


$
5,259,268


$
5,277,500


$
5,231,255

Less:









Goodwill

28,300



28,300



28,300



28,300



28,300

Other intangibles

1,366



1,488



1,617



1,746



1,875

Tangible assets

5,298,762



5,308,316



5,229,351



5,247,454



5,201,080

Addition:









Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax

61,285



64,146



52,454



65,030



65,831

Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments
$
5,360,047


$
5,372,462


$
5,281,805


$
5,312,484


$
5,266,911











Common equity ratio

8.77
%


8.52
%


8.60
%


8.16
%


7.94
%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.26
%


8.00
%


8.08
%


7.63
%


7.41
%

Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss

9.31
%


9.10
%


8.99
%


8.76
%


8.57
%












Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:











Common shareholders' equity
$
467,277


$
454,686


$
452,369


$
430,459


$
415,570

Tangible common equity
$
437,611


$
424,898


$
422,452


$
400,413


$
385,395

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)

20,970



20,896



20,894



20,899



20,904











Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
$
22.28


$
21.76


$
21.65


$
20.60


$
19.88

Tangible common equity per share of common stock
$
20.87


$
20.33


$
20.22


$
19.16


$
18.44



The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.









Contact:
William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933


Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

