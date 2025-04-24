Independent Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Interest Income and Tangible Book Value

Independent Bank Corporation reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing increases in net interest income, loans, and tangible book value per share.
Quiver AI Summary
Independent Bank Corporation announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, a slight decrease from $16.0 million, or $0.76 per share, in the same period last year. Highlights of the quarter included a 1.9% increase in net interest income compared to the previous quarter and a 13.2% rise in tangible book value per share from the prior year. Loans grew by $33.9 million (3.4% annualized), while core deposits increased by $9.1 million (0.8% annualized). The bank also declared a 26-cent dividend per share and reported strong credit metrics, with a low percentage of non-performing assets. Despite fluctuations in non-interest income largely attributed to mortgage banking revenues, the company is optimistic about its future based on a solid commercial loan pipeline and strategic investments made in recent years.
Potential Positives
- Increase in net interest income by $0.8 million (1.9%) over the fourth quarter of 2024 indicates positive financial performance.
- Tangible book value per share increased by $2.43 (13.2%) from March 31, 2024, reflecting improved shareholder value.
- Net growth in loans of $33.9 million (3.4% annualized) from December 31, 2024, demonstrates strong lending operations.
- Declaration of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock provides direct returns to shareholders, indicating financial stability.
Potential Negatives
- Decrease in non-interest income from $12.6 million in the prior year period to $10.4 million in the current quarter, primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.
- Increase in non-performing loans from $3,690,000 in the prior year period to $7,086,000 in the current quarter, indicating potential deterioration in asset quality.
- Overall decrease in total assets by $9.7 million from December 31, 2024, signaling potential challenges in growth or a reduction in operational capacity.
FAQ
What were the first-quarter highlights for Independent Bank Corporation in 2025?
Key highlights included a $0.8 million increase in net interest income and a $2.43 increase in tangible book value per share.
How much was the dividend paid on common stock in 2025?
The company paid a dividend of 26 cents per share on February 14, 2025.
What was the net income for Independent Bank Corporation in Q1 2025?
The net income reported for the first quarter of 2025 was $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.
How did loan growth in Q1 2025 compare to the previous quarter?
Loans grew by $33.9 million, representing an annualized growth rate of 3.4% from the previous quarter.
What was the status of core deposits in Q1 2025?
Core deposits increased by $9.1 million, resulting in an annualized growth rate of 0.8% from December 31, 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$IBCP Insider Trading Activity
$IBCP insiders have traded $IBCP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LARRY R JR DANIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 3,851 shares for an estimated $150,766
- GAVIN A. MOHR (Executive Vice President) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $29,368
- PATRICK J ERVIN (Executive Vice President) purchased 275 shares for an estimated $10,432
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IBCP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $IBCP stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 10,791,263 shares (+3383.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $375,859,690
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 134,883 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,697,974
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 118,170 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,638,454
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 115,706 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,030,039
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 64,006 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,229,328
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 59,339 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,066,777
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 56,851 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,980,120
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
First Quarter Highlights
Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 include:
Increase in net interest income of $0.8 million (or 1.9% ) over the fourth quarter of 2024;
Increase in tangible book value per share of $2.43 (13.2%) from March 31, 2024;
Net growth in core deposits of $9.1 million (or 0.8% annualized) from December 31, 2024;
Net growth in loans of $33.9 million (or 3.4% annualized) from December 31, 2024; and
The payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock on February 14, 2025.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2025 net income of $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, versus net income of $16.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am proud of our team and very pleased to see us continue our positive trends with our first quarter 2025 results. Overall loans increased 3.4% (annualized), while core deposits are up 0.8% (annualized). We were able to generate net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis and produce four basis points in margin expansion. We believe that our expenses continue to be well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments we have made in recent years. These fundamentals continue to drive positive growth in tangible book value per share (13.2%) compared to the prior year quarter. Our credit metrics continue to be very good, with a low level of watch credits, 14 basis points of non-performing assets to total assets, and 0.01% net charge-offs for the quarter to average loans annualized. The allowance for credit losses, factoring in the recent market uncertainty, was 1.47% of total loans. We are staying in close contact with our client base during this volatile period and keeping abreast of what they are experiencing and how they are adjusting if needed. Based on a robust commercial loan pipeline, the past record of our core group of professionals and the ongoing strategic initiative to add talented bankers to our team, we continue to be focused on what we can control and optimistic on the long-term future of the IBC franchise.”
Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2025 and 2024 results include the following:
Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(1.5) million ($(0.06) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.3 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended March 31, 2024.
Operating Results
The Company’s net interest income totaled $43.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.7% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.8 million, or 1.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.49% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.30% in the year-ago period, and 3.45% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and linked quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $5.08 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.91 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-interest income totaled $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.6 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.
Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 were approximately $2.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.
Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income (expense) of $(0.6) million and $2.7 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $32.2 million and $46.8 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decline during the first quarter was primarily attributed to aforementioned mortgage servicing right sale. This transaction was executed in part to reduce the amount of exposure the bank had to rate variances that may impact the mortgage servicing right asset valuation in future periods. While the magnitude of fair value adjustments would also be expected to decrease, those adjustments are dependent upon factors that are harder to predict.
Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:
Three months ended
3/31/2025
3/31/2024
(In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:
Revenue, net
$
1,882
$
2,219
Fair value change due to price
(1,533
)
1,265
Fair value change due to pay-downs
(891
)
(759
)
Loss on sale of originated servicing rights
(94
)
—
Total
$
(636
)
$
2,725
Non-interest expenses totaled $34.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $32.2 million in the year-ago period.
The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The change in income tax expense principally reflects changes in pre-tax earnings in 2025 relative to 2024.
Asset Quality
A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
Loan Type
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
$
127
$
54
$
25
Mortgage
8,080
7,005
4,620
Installment
819
733
710
Sub total
9,026
7,792
5,355
Less - government guaranteed loans
1,940
1,790
1,665
Total non-performing loans
$
7,086
$
6,002
$
3,690
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans
0.17
%
0.15
%
0.10
%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets
0.14
%
0.13
%
0.09
%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans
847.23
%
989.32
%
1526.10
%
(1) Non performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.
The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.72 million and $0.74 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.07 million and $0.22 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $60.0 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.
Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity
Total assets were $5.33 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.7 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.07 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $4.63 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $20.2 million from December 31, 2024. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing deposits and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by increases in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal and time deposits.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $128.1 million at March 31, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $529.7 million at March 31, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.
Total shareholders’ equity was $467.3 million at March 31, 2025, or 8.77% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $437.6 million at March 31, 2025, or $20.87 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.
The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:
Regulatory Capital Ratios
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Well
Capitalized
Minimum
Tier 1 capital to average total assets
9.56
%
9.58
%
5.00
%
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets
11.93
%
11.74
%
6.50
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.93
%
11.74
%
8.00
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.19
%
12.99
%
10.00
%
At March 31, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.10 billion and $486.1 million, respectively. We also had approximately $501.0 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at March 31, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $469.7 million.
Share Repurchase Plan
On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. During the three month period ended March 31, 2025, there were 1,093 shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $0.03 million. Subsequent to quarter end, from April 3, 2025 through April 22, 2025, there were 249,482 additional shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.2 million.
Earnings Conference Call
Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 706949). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/106805636
.
A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 746507). The replay will be available through May 1, 2025.
About Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.
For more information, please visit our Web site at:
IndependentBank.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
60,566
$
56,984
Interest bearing deposits
67,579
62,898
Cash and Cash Equivalents
128,145
119,882
Securities available for sale
529,676
559,182
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $302,579 at March 31, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)
336,928
339,436
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
15,587
16,099
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value
9,514
7,643
Loans
Commercial
1,992,187
1,937,364
Mortgage
1,512,807
1,516,726
Installment
567,697
584,735
Total Loans
4,072,691
4,038,825
Allowance for credit losses
(60,035
)
(59,379
)
Net Loans
4,012,656
3,979,446
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net
413
938
Property and equipment, net
37,369
37,492
Bank-owned life insurance
53,721
53,855
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value
32,171
46,796
Other intangibles
1,366
1,488
Goodwill
28,300
28,300
Accrued income and other assets
142,582
147,547
Total Assets
$
5,328,428
$
5,338,104
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
989,928
$
1,013,647
Savings and interest-bearing checking
2,017,800
1,995,314
Reciprocal
910,526
907,031
Time
635,172
628,285
Brokered time
80,505
109,811
Total Deposits
4,633,931
4,654,088
Other borrowings
45,014
45,009
Subordinated debt
39,605
39,586
Subordinated debentures
39,813
39,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
102,788
104,939
Total Liabilities
4,861,151
4,883,418
Shareholders’ Equity
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,970,115 shares at March 31, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024
318,365
318,777
Retained earnings
215,995
205,853
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(67,083
)
(69,944
)
Total Shareholders’ Equity
467,277
454,686
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
5,328,428
$
5,338,104
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
Interest Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans
$
57,768
$
58,346
$
55,043
Interest on securities
Taxable
4,036
4,417
5,251
Tax-exempt
2,770
2,905
3,391
Other investments
1,570
1,310
1,441
Total Interest Income
66,144
66,978
65,126
Interest Expense
Deposits
20,955
22,546
22,810
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures
1,504
1,581
2,119
Total Interest Expense
22,459
24,127
24,929
Net Interest Income
43,685
42,851
40,197
Provision for credit losses
721
2,217
744
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
42,964
40,634
39,453
Non-interest Income
Interchange income
3,127
3,294
3,151
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,814
2,976
2,872
Net gains (losses) on assets
Mortgage loans
2,303
1,705
1,364
Securities available for sale
(330
)
(14
)
(269
)
Mortgage loan servicing, net
(636
)
7,761
2,725
Other
3,146
3,399
2,718
Total Non-interest Income
10,424
19,121
12,561
Non-interest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
20,383
22,886
20,770
Data processing
3,729
3,688
3,255
Occupancy, net
2,223
1,953
2,074
Interchange expense
1,119
1,131
1,097
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
885
928
954
Advertising
861
1,198
491
Loan and collection
786
606
512
FDIC deposit insurance
711
729
782
Communications
591
462
615
Legal and professional
479
849
486
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments
196
303
(652
)
Other
2,299
2,254
1,809
Total Non-interest Expense
34,262
36,987
32,193
Income Before Income Tax
19,126
22,768
19,821
Income tax expense
3,536
4,307
3,830
Net Income
$
15,590
$
18,461
$
15,991
Net Income Per Common Share
Basic
$
0.74
$
0.88
$
0.77
Diluted
$
0.74
$
0.87
$
0.76
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Net interest income
$
43,685
$
42,851
$
41,854
$
41,346
$
40,197
Provision for credit losses
721
2,217
1,488
19
744
Non-interest income
10,424
19,121
9,508
15,172
12,561
Non-interest expense
34,262
36,987
32,583
33,333
32,193
Income before income tax
19,126
22,768
17,291
23,166
19,821
Income tax expense
3,536
4,307
3,481
4,638
3,830
Net income
$
15,590
$
18,461
$
13,810
$
18,528
$
15,991
Basic earnings per share
$
0.74
$
0.88
$
0.66
$
0.89
$
0.77
Diluted earnings per share
0.74
0.87
0.65
0.88
0.76
Cash dividend per share
0.26
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Average shares outstanding
20,943,094
20,893,820
20,896,019
20,901,741
20,877,067
Average diluted shares outstanding
21,150,550
21,122,096
21,115,273
21,105,387
21,079,607
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.18
%
1.39
%
1.04
%
1.44
%
1.24
%
Return on average equity
13.71
16.31
12.54
17.98
15.95
Efficiency ratio (1)
62.20
59.09
62.82
61.49
60.26
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)
Interest income
5.28
%
5.37
%
5.48
%
5.45
%
5.34
%
Interest expense
1.79
1.92
2.11
2.05
2.04
Net interest income
3.49
3.45
3.37
3.40
3.30
Average Balances
Loans
$
4,060,941
$
3,994,661
$
3,909,954
$
3,849,199
$
3,810,526
Securities
883,676
912,073
933,750
944,435
999,140
Total earning assets
5,078,596
5,007,566
4,985,842
4,893,367
4,910,669
Total assets
5,378,022
5,300,368
5,275,623
5,181,317
5,201,452
Deposits
4,715,331
4,655,091
4,616,119
4,531,917
4,561,645
Interest bearing liabilities
3,799,852
3,717,483
3,689,684
3,611,972
3,627,446
Shareholders' equity
461,291
450,214
438,077
414,549
403,225
(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period
Capital
Tangible common equity ratio
8.26
%
8.00
%
8.08
%
7.63
%
7.41
%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss
9.31
9.10
8.99
8.76
8.57
Average equity to average assets
8.58
8.49
8.30
8.00
7.75
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
14.51
14.22
14.25
14.21
13.85
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
12.34
12.06
12.06
12.01
11.65
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
11.46
11.17
11.16
11.09
10.73
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)
9.88
9.85
9.63
9.59
9.29
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
$
22.28
$
21.76
$
21.65
$
20.60
$
19.88
Tangible common equity per share of common stock
20.87
20.33
20.22
19.16
18.44
Total shares outstanding
20,970,115
20,895,714
20,893,800
20,899,358
20,903,677
Selected Balances
Loans
$
4,072,691
$
4,038,825
$
3,942,287
$
3,851,889
$
3,839,965
Securities
866,604
898,618
932,312
936,194
963,577
Total earning assets
5,031,975
5,024,083
4,964,784
4,979,555
4,949,496
Total assets
5,328,428
5,338,104
5,259,268
5,277,500
5,231,255
Deposits
4,633,931
4,654,088
4,626,875
4,614,328
4,582,414
Interest bearing liabilities
3,768,435
3,764,832
3,682,482
3,694,025
3,677,060
Shareholders' equity
467,277
454,686
452,369
430,459
415,570
(2) March 31, 2025 are Preliminary.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")
Net interest income
$
43,685
$
40,197
Add: taxable equivalent adjustment
452
180
Net interest income - taxable equivalent
$
44,137
$
40,377
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)
3.46
%
3.28
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
3.49
%
3.30
%
(1) Annualized.
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity
$
467,277
$
454,686
$
452,369
$
430,459
$
415,570
Less:
Goodwill
28,300
28,300
28,300
28,300
28,300
Other intangibles
1,366
1,488
1,617
1,746
1,875
Tangible common equity
437,611
424,898
422,452
400,413
385,395
Addition:
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes
61,285
64,146
52,454
65,030
65,831
Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments
$
498,896
$
489,044
$
474,906
$
465,443
$
451,226
Total assets
$
5,328,428
$
5,338,104
$
5,259,268
$
5,277,500
$
5,231,255
Less:
Goodwill
28,300
28,300
28,300
28,300
28,300
Other intangibles
1,366
1,488
1,617
1,746
1,875
Tangible assets
5,298,762
5,308,316
5,229,351
5,247,454
5,201,080
Addition:
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax
61,285
64,146
52,454
65,030
65,831
Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments
$
5,360,047
$
5,372,462
$
5,281,805
$
5,312,484
$
5,266,911
Common equity ratio
8.77
%
8.52
%
8.60
%
8.16
%
7.94
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.26
%
8.00
%
8.08
%
7.63
%
7.41
%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss
9.31
%
9.10
%
8.99
%
8.76
%
8.57
%
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
Common shareholders' equity
$
467,277
$
454,686
$
452,369
$
430,459
$
415,570
Tangible common equity
$
437,611
$
424,898
$
422,452
$
400,413
$
385,395
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
20,970
20,896
20,894
20,899
20,904
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
$
22.28
$
21.76
$
21.65
$
20.60
$
19.88
Tangible common equity per share of common stock
$
20.87
$
20.33
$
20.22
$
19.16
$
18.44
The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.
Contact:
William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.