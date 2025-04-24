Independent Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Interest Income and Tangible Book Value

Independent Bank Corporation reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing increases in net interest income, loans, and tangible book value per share.

Independent Bank Corporation announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, a slight decrease from $16.0 million, or $0.76 per share, in the same period last year. Highlights of the quarter included a 1.9% increase in net interest income compared to the previous quarter and a 13.2% rise in tangible book value per share from the prior year. Loans grew by $33.9 million (3.4% annualized), while core deposits increased by $9.1 million (0.8% annualized). The bank also declared a 26-cent dividend per share and reported strong credit metrics, with a low percentage of non-performing assets. Despite fluctuations in non-interest income largely attributed to mortgage banking revenues, the company is optimistic about its future based on a solid commercial loan pipeline and strategic investments made in recent years.

Increase in net interest income by $0.8 million (1.9%) over the fourth quarter of 2024 indicates positive financial performance.

Tangible book value per share increased by $2.43 (13.2%) from March 31, 2024, reflecting improved shareholder value.

Net growth in loans of $33.9 million (3.4% annualized) from December 31, 2024, demonstrates strong lending operations.

Declaration of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock provides direct returns to shareholders, indicating financial stability.

Decrease in non-interest income from $12.6 million in the prior year period to $10.4 million in the current quarter, primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Increase in non-performing loans from $3,690,000 in the prior year period to $7,086,000 in the current quarter, indicating potential deterioration in asset quality.

Overall decrease in total assets by $9.7 million from December 31, 2024, signaling potential challenges in growth or a reduction in operational capacity.

What were the first-quarter highlights for Independent Bank Corporation in 2025?

Key highlights included a $0.8 million increase in net interest income and a $2.43 increase in tangible book value per share.

How much was the dividend paid on common stock in 2025?

The company paid a dividend of 26 cents per share on February 14, 2025.

What was the net income for Independent Bank Corporation in Q1 2025?

The net income reported for the first quarter of 2025 was $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.

How did loan growth in Q1 2025 compare to the previous quarter?

Loans grew by $33.9 million, representing an annualized growth rate of 3.4% from the previous quarter.

What was the status of core deposits in Q1 2025?

Core deposits increased by $9.1 million, resulting in an annualized growth rate of 0.8% from December 31, 2024.

$IBCP insiders have traded $IBCP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY R JR DANIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 3,851 shares for an estimated $150,766

GAVIN A. MOHR (Executive Vice President) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $29,368

PATRICK J ERVIN (Executive Vice President) purchased 275 shares for an estimated $10,432

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $IBCP stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2025 net income of $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, versus net income of $16.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.





William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am proud of our team and very pleased to see us continue our positive trends with our first quarter 2025 results. Overall loans increased 3.4% (annualized), while core deposits are up 0.8% (annualized). We were able to generate net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis and produce four basis points in margin expansion. We believe that our expenses continue to be well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments we have made in recent years. These fundamentals continue to drive positive growth in tangible book value per share (13.2%) compared to the prior year quarter. Our credit metrics continue to be very good, with a low level of watch credits, 14 basis points of non-performing assets to total assets, and 0.01% net charge-offs for the quarter to average loans annualized. The allowance for credit losses, factoring in the recent market uncertainty, was 1.47% of total loans. We are staying in close contact with our client base during this volatile period and keeping abreast of what they are experiencing and how they are adjusting if needed. Based on a robust commercial loan pipeline, the past record of our core group of professionals and the ongoing strategic initiative to add talented bankers to our team, we continue to be focused on what we can control and optimistic on the long-term future of the IBC franchise.”





Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2025 and 2024 results include the following:







Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(1.5) million ($(0.06) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.3 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended March 31, 2024.



















Operating Results









The Company’s net interest income totaled $43.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.7% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.8 million, or 1.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.49% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.30% in the year-ago period, and 3.45% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and linked quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $5.08 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.91 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Non-interest income totaled $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.6 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.





Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 were approximately $2.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.





Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income (expense) of $(0.6) million and $2.7 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $32.2 million and $46.8 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decline during the first quarter was primarily attributed to aforementioned mortgage servicing right sale. This transaction was executed in part to reduce the amount of exposure the bank had to rate variances that may impact the mortgage servicing right asset valuation in future periods. While the magnitude of fair value adjustments would also be expected to decrease, those adjustments are dependent upon factors that are harder to predict.





Non-interest expenses totaled $34.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $32.2 million in the year-ago period.





The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The change in income tax expense principally reflects changes in pre-tax earnings in 2025 relative to 2024.









Asset Quality









A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):













3/31/2025









12/31/2024









3/31/2024









Loan Type





(Dollars in thousands)









Commercial





$





127













$





54













$





25













Mortgage









8,080

















7,005

















4,620













Installment









819

















733

















710













Sub total









9,026

















7,792

















5,355













Less - government guaranteed loans









1,940

















1,790

















1,665













Total non-performing loans





$





7,086













$





6,002













$





3,690













Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans









0.17





%













0.15





%













0.10





%









Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets









0.14





%













0.13





%













0.09





%









Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans









847.23





%













989.32





%













1526.10





%











(1) Non performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.







The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.72 million and $0.74 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.07 million and $0.22 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $60.0 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.









Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity









Total assets were $5.33 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.7 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.07 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $4.63 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $20.2 million from December 31, 2024. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing deposits and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by increases in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal and time deposits.





Cash and cash equivalents totaled $128.1 million at March 31, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $529.7 million at March 31, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.





Total shareholders’ equity was $467.3 million at March 31, 2025, or 8.77% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $437.6 million at March 31, 2025, or $20.87 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.





The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:









Regulatory Capital Ratios





3/31/2025









12/31/2024









Well





Capitalized





Minimum





































Tier 1 capital to average total assets





9.56





%









9.58





%









5.00





%









Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets





11.93





%









11.74





%









6.50





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





11.93





%









11.74





%









8.00





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets





13.19





%









12.99





%









10.00





%

















At March 31, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.10 billion and $486.1 million, respectively. We also had approximately $501.0 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at March 31, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $469.7 million.









Share Repurchase Plan









On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. During the three month period ended March 31, 2025, there were 1,093 shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $0.03 million. Subsequent to quarter end, from April 3, 2025 through April 22, 2025, there were 249,482 additional shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.2 million.









Earnings Conference Call









Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025.





To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 706949). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL:





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/106805636





.





A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 746507). The replay will be available through May 1, 2025.









About Independent Bank Corporation









Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.





Forward-Looking Statements













This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.









Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.









Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



















INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition



























March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024

















(Unaudited)

















(In thousands, except share





amounts)









Assets

























Cash and due from banks









$





60,566













$





56,984













Interest bearing deposits













67,579

















62,898













Cash and Cash Equivalents













128,145

















119,882













Securities available for sale













529,676

















559,182













Securities held to maturity (fair value of $302,579 at March 31, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)













336,928

















339,436













Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost













15,587

















16,099













Loans held for sale, carried at fair value













9,514

















7,643













Loans

























Commercial













1,992,187

















1,937,364













Mortgage













1,512,807

















1,516,726













Installment













567,697

















584,735













Total Loans













4,072,691

















4,038,825













Allowance for credit losses













(60,035





)













(59,379





)









Net Loans













4,012,656

















3,979,446













Other real estate and repossessed assets, net













413

















938













Property and equipment, net













37,369

















37,492













Bank-owned life insurance













53,721

















53,855













Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value













32,171

















46,796













Other intangibles













1,366

















1,488













Goodwill













28,300

















28,300













Accrued income and other assets













142,582

















147,547













Total Assets









$





5,328,428













$





5,338,104













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Deposits

























Non-interest bearing









$





989,928













$





1,013,647













Savings and interest-bearing checking













2,017,800

















1,995,314













Reciprocal













910,526

















907,031













Time













635,172

















628,285













Brokered time













80,505

















109,811













Total Deposits













4,633,931

















4,654,088













Other borrowings













45,014

















45,009













Subordinated debt













39,605

















39,586













Subordinated debentures













39,813

















39,796













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













102,788

















104,939













Total Liabilities













4,861,151

















4,883,418





































Shareholders’ Equity

























Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding













—

















—













Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,970,115 shares at March 31, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024













318,365

















318,777













Retained earnings













215,995

















205,853













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(67,083





)













(69,944





)









Total Shareholders’ Equity













467,277

















454,686













Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity









$





5,328,428













$





5,338,104

































INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







Consolidated Statements of Operations



























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















March 31,





2024





















(Unaudited)









Interest Income









(In thousands, except per share amounts)









Interest and fees on loans









$





57,768













$





58,346













$





55,043













Interest on securities

































Taxable













4,036

















4,417

















5,251













Tax-exempt













2,770

















2,905

















3,391













Other investments













1,570

















1,310

















1,441













Total Interest Income













66,144

















66,978

















65,126













Interest Expense

































Deposits













20,955

















22,546

















22,810













Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures













1,504

















1,581

















2,119













Total Interest Expense













22,459

















24,127

















24,929













Net Interest Income













43,685

















42,851

















40,197













Provision for credit losses













721

















2,217

















744













Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses













42,964

















40,634

















39,453













Non-interest Income

































Interchange income













3,127

















3,294

















3,151













Service charges on deposit accounts













2,814

















2,976

















2,872













Net gains (losses) on assets

































Mortgage loans













2,303

















1,705

















1,364













Securities available for sale













(330





)













(14





)













(269





)









Mortgage loan servicing, net













(636





)













7,761

















2,725













Other













3,146

















3,399

















2,718













Total Non-interest Income













10,424

















19,121

















12,561













Non-interest Expense

































Compensation and employee benefits













20,383

















22,886

















20,770













Data processing













3,729

















3,688

















3,255













Occupancy, net













2,223

















1,953

















2,074













Interchange expense













1,119

















1,131

















1,097













Furniture, fixtures and equipment













885

















928

















954













Advertising













861

















1,198

















491













Loan and collection













786

















606

















512













FDIC deposit insurance













711

















729

















782













Communications













591

















462

















615













Legal and professional













479

















849

















486













Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments













196

















303

















(652





)









Other













2,299

















2,254

















1,809













Total Non-interest Expense













34,262

















36,987

















32,193













Income Before Income Tax













19,126

















22,768

















19,821













Income tax expense













3,536

















4,307

















3,830













Net Income









$





15,590













$





18,461













$





15,991













Net Income Per Common Share

































Basic









$





0.74













$





0.88













$





0.77













Diluted









$





0.74













$





0.87













$





0.76

























INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







Selected Financial Data

























March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024

















(unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands except per share data)













Three Months Ended















































Net interest income





$





43,685













$





42,851













$





41,854













$





41,346













$





40,197













Provision for credit losses









721

















2,217

















1,488

















19

















744













Non-interest income









10,424

















19,121

















9,508

















15,172

















12,561













Non-interest expense









34,262

















36,987

















32,583

















33,333

















32,193













Income before income tax









19,126

















22,768

















17,291

















23,166

















19,821













Income tax expense









3,536

















4,307

















3,481

















4,638

















3,830













Net income





$





15,590













$





18,461













$





13,810













$





18,528













$





15,991

























































Basic earnings per share





$





0.74













$





0.88













$





0.66













$





0.89













$





0.77













Diluted earnings per share









0.74

















0.87

















0.65

















0.88

















0.76













Cash dividend per share









0.26

















0.24

















0.24

















0.24

















0.24

























































Average shares outstanding









20,943,094

















20,893,820

















20,896,019

















20,901,741

















20,877,067













Average diluted shares outstanding









21,150,550

















21,122,096

















21,115,273

















21,105,387

















21,079,607

























































Performance Ratios













































Return on average assets









1.18





%













1.39





%













1.04





%













1.44





%













1.24





%









Return on average equity









13.71

















16.31

















12.54

















17.98

















15.95













Efficiency ratio (1)









62.20

















59.09

















62.82

















61.49

















60.26

























































As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)









































Interest income









5.28





%













5.37





%













5.48





%













5.45





%













5.34





%









Interest expense









1.79

















1.92

















2.11

















2.05

















2.04













Net interest income









3.49

















3.45

















3.37

















3.40

















3.30

























































Average Balances













































Loans





$





4,060,941













$





3,994,661













$





3,909,954













$





3,849,199













$





3,810,526













Securities









883,676

















912,073

















933,750

















944,435

















999,140













Total earning assets









5,078,596

















5,007,566

















4,985,842

















4,893,367

















4,910,669













Total assets









5,378,022

















5,300,368

















5,275,623

















5,181,317

















5,201,452













Deposits









4,715,331

















4,655,091

















4,616,119

















4,531,917

















4,561,645













Interest bearing liabilities









3,799,852

















3,717,483

















3,689,684

















3,611,972

















3,627,446













Shareholders' equity









461,291

















450,214

















438,077

















414,549

















403,225













(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

















INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







Selected Financial Data (continued)

























March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024

















(unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands except per share data)













End of Period















































Capital













































Tangible common equity ratio









8.26





%













8.00





%













8.08





%













7.63





%













7.41





%









Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss









9.31

















9.10

















8.99

















8.76

















8.57













Average equity to average assets









8.58

















8.49

















8.30

















8.00

















7.75













Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)









14.51

















14.22

















14.25

















14.21

















13.85













Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)









12.34

















12.06

















12.06

















12.01

















11.65













Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)









11.46

















11.17

















11.16

















11.09

















10.73













Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)









9.88

















9.85

















9.63

















9.59

















9.29













Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock





$





22.28













$





21.76













$





21.65













$





20.60













$





19.88













Tangible common equity per share of common stock









20.87

















20.33

















20.22

















19.16

















18.44













Total shares outstanding









20,970,115

















20,895,714

















20,893,800

















20,899,358

















20,903,677

























































Selected Balances













































Loans





$





4,072,691













$





4,038,825













$





3,942,287













$





3,851,889













$





3,839,965













Securities









866,604

















898,618

















932,312

















936,194

















963,577













Total earning assets









5,031,975

















5,024,083

















4,964,784

















4,979,555

















4,949,496













Total assets









5,328,428

















5,338,104

















5,259,268

















5,277,500

















5,231,255













Deposits









4,633,931

















4,654,088

















4,626,875

















4,614,328

















4,582,414













Interest bearing liabilities









3,768,435

















3,764,832

















3,682,482

















3,694,025

















3,677,060













Shareholders' equity









467,277

















454,686

















452,369

















430,459

















415,570













(2) March 31, 2025 are Preliminary.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Independent Bank Corporation







Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025

















2024

















(Dollars in thousands)











Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")











































Net interest income





$





43,685













$





40,197













Add: taxable equivalent adjustment









452

















180













Net interest income - taxable equivalent





$





44,137













$





40,377













Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)









3.46





%













3.28





%









Net interest margin (FTE) (1)









3.49





%













3.30





%









(1) Annualized.







Tangible Common Equity Ratio















March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024













(Dollars in thousands)









Common shareholders' equity





$





467,277













$





454,686













$





452,369













$





430,459













$





415,570













Less:













































Goodwill









28,300

















28,300

















28,300

















28,300

















28,300













Other intangibles









1,366

















1,488

















1,617

















1,746

















1,875













Tangible common equity









437,611

















424,898

















422,452

















400,413

















385,395













Addition:













































Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes









61,285

















64,146

















52,454

















65,030

















65,831













Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments





$





498,896













$





489,044













$





474,906













$





465,443













$





451,226

























































Total assets





$





5,328,428













$





5,338,104













$





5,259,268













$





5,277,500













$





5,231,255













Less:













































Goodwill









28,300

















28,300

















28,300

















28,300

















28,300













Other intangibles









1,366

















1,488

















1,617

















1,746

















1,875













Tangible assets









5,298,762

















5,308,316

















5,229,351

















5,247,454

















5,201,080













Addition:













































Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax









61,285

















64,146

















52,454

















65,030

















65,831













Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments





$





5,360,047













$





5,372,462













$





5,281,805













$





5,312,484













$





5,266,911

























































Common equity ratio









8.77





%













8.52





%













8.60





%













8.16





%













7.94





%









Tangible common equity ratio









8.26





%













8.00





%













8.08





%













7.63





%













7.41





%









Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss









9.31





%













9.10





%













8.99





%













8.76





%













8.57





%























































Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:























































Common shareholders' equity





$





467,277













$





454,686













$





452,369













$





430,459













$





415,570













Tangible common equity





$





437,611













$





424,898













$





422,452













$





400,413













$





385,395













Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)









20,970

















20,896

















20,894

















20,899

















20,904

























































Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock





$





22.28













$





21.76













$





21.65













$





20.60













$





19.88













Tangible common equity per share of common stock





$





20.87













$





20.33













$





20.22













$





19.16













$





18.44





















The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.











Contact:







William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933





Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929







