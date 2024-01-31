Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Independent Bank (IBCP)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $27.39 in the previous session. Independent Bank has gained 3.8% since the start of the year compared to the 20.2% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -3.2% return for the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 25, 2024, Independent Bank reported EPS of $0.79 versus consensus estimate of $0.71.

For the current fiscal year, Independent Bank is expected to post earnings of $2.89 per share on $214.8 million in revenues. This represents a -1.37% change in EPS on a 3.77% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.76 per share on $223.2 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -4.5% and 3.91%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Independent Bank may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Independent Bank has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.7X versus its peer group's average of 7.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Independent Bank currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Independent Bank passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Independent Bank shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.