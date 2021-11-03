Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IBCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.03, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBCP was $23.03, representing a -6.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.73 and a 57.85% increase over the 52 week low of $14.59.

IBCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). IBCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.06. Zacks Investment Research reports IBCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.21%, compared to an industry average of 27.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ibcp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

