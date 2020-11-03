Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IBCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IBCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.45, the dividend yield is 5.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBCP was $15.45, representing a -33.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.15 and a 68.12% increase over the 52 week low of $9.19.

IBCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). IBCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports IBCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 17.75%, compared to an industry average of -15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBCP Dividend History page.

