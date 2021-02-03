Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBCP was $19.63, representing a -13.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.63 and a 113.6% increase over the 52 week low of $9.19.

IBCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). IBCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54. Zacks Investment Research reports IBCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -21.34%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

