Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Independent Bank Corporation said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 2.26%, and the highest has been 7.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank Corporation. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBCP is 0.07%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 20,302K shares. The put/call ratio of IBCP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank Corporation is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 27.73% from its latest reported closing price of 16.77.

The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank Corporation is 172MM, a decrease of 16.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 629K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 10.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 573K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 505K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Independent Bank Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Independent Bank Corporation is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

