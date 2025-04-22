Independent Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 26 Cents per Share

Independent Bank Corporation announces a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable on May 15, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Independent Bank Corporation, the holding company for Independent Bank, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share on its common stock, payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 5, 2025. The bank, established in 1864 and based in Michigan, has total assets of approximately $5.3 billion and operates a network of branches across Michigan's Lower Peninsula. It offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and insurance services, with a commitment to exceptional customer service and community support.

Potential Positives

Independent Bank Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, indicating strong financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The upcoming dividend payment reinforces shareholder confidence and reflects the company's positive cash flow and profitability.



The announcement positions Independent Bank Corporation favorably in the market, potentially attracting new investors interested in dividend-paying stocks.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a dividend of 26 cents per share may suggest limited growth opportunities, as companies with strong growth potential often reinvest earnings rather than distribute them to shareholders.



The timing of the press release indicates that the company is adhering to a regular dividend schedule, which could be perceived as a sign of financial stability but may also imply reliance on consistent cash flow in a potentially unstable economic environment.



The announcement does not provide any information on earnings or financial performance, which may raise concerns about transparency and the overall financial health of the company.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Independent Bank Corporation?

Independent Bank Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share.

When will the dividend be payable to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.

What services does Independent Bank Corporation offer?

Independent Bank Corporation offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and insurance services.

What is the total asset value of Independent Bank Corporation?

Independent Bank Corporation has total assets of approximately $5.3 billion.

When was Independent Bank Corporation founded?

Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Ionia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IBCP Insider Trading Activity

$IBCP insiders have traded $IBCP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY R JR DANIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 3,851 shares for an estimated $150,766

GAVIN A. MOHR (Executive Vice President) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $29,368

PATRICK J ERVIN (Executive Vice President) purchased 275 shares for an estimated $10,432

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBCP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $IBCP stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 26 cents per share. This dividend is payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.









About Independent Bank Corporation









Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.





For more information, please visit our Web site at:



IndependentBank.com



.



























Contact:











William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933





Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.