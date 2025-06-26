Independent Bank Corporation to Announce Q2 2025 Results on July 24, 2025

Independent Bank Corporation will release its Q2 2025 results on July 24, with a conference call at 11:00 am ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Independent Bank Corporation, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that it will release its 2025 second quarter financial results on July 24, 2025, at 8:00 am ET, accessible on its website. Following the release, a conference call for investors and analysts will take place at 11:00 am ET on the same day, featuring company executives including President and CEO Brad Kessel, CFO Gavin Mohr, and EVP of Commercial Banking Joel Rahn. Participation in the call can be done via phone or an audio webcast, with replay options available until July 31, 2025. Independent Bank Corporation, founded in 1864 and now controlling approximately $5.3 billion in assets, offers a variety of financial services throughout Michigan.

Potential Positives

Independent Bank Corporation is set to release its quarterly results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

The announcement of a conference call with key executives provides an opportunity for direct communication with investors and analysts, fostering trust and engagement.

The company is emphasizing its long history and commitment to providing exceptional service, which can strengthen brand loyalty and community ties.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of quarterly results release could imply that the company is experiencing challenges that necessitate close scrutiny by investors and analysts.

The delay in releasing results and scheduling a conference call may raise concerns about the transparency and governance practices within the company.

The reference to the company's long history may indicate it is facing challenges in adapting to modern banking demands and competition.

FAQ

When will Independent Bank Corporation release its Q2 2025 results?

Independent Bank Corporation is set to release its Q2 2025 results on July 24, 2025, at approximately 8:00 am ET.

How can I access the Q2 2025earnings conference call

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 with Access Code # 493553 or through an audio webcast.

Where can I find the Q2 2025 press release?

The press release will be available in the “News” section of the “Investor Relations” area on IndependentBank.com.

Who will present the Q2 2025earnings conference call

The conference call will feature Brad Kessel, Gavin Mohr, and Joel Rahn reviewing the quarterly results.

Is there a way to replay theearnings callafter it concludes?

Yes, a playback of the call will be available until July 31, 2025, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 with Access Code # 372693.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IBCP Insider Trading Activity

$IBCP insiders have traded $IBCP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL M JR MAGEE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,404 shares for an estimated $198,527 .

. TERANCE L BEIA purchased 1,821 shares for an estimated $55,813

$IBCP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $IBCP stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that it expects to issue its 2025 second quarter results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at approximately 8:00 am ET. The release will be available on the Internet at





IndependentBank.com





within the “News” section of the “Investor Relations” area of the Company’s website.





Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025.





To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 493553). Also the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following event site/URL:





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/394984135





A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 372693). The replay will be available through July 31, 2025.









About Independent Bank Corporation









Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, insurance and title services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.





For more information, please visit our website at:



IndependentBank.com



Contact:







William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933





Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929



















