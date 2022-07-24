Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

As you might know, Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) just kicked off its latest second-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.3% to hit US$173m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.32, some 4.8% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Independent Bank's three analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$582.4m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 54% to US$5.24. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$700.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.11 in 2022. It looks like there's been a meaningful change to the consensus view following the recent earnings report, with the analysts making a substantial drop in to revenue forecasts and a slight bump in to next year's earnings estimates.

There's been no real change to the average price target of US$99.00, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Independent Bank analyst has a price target of US$107 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$85.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Independent Bank's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 0.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 9.9% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Independent Bank.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Independent Bank's earnings potential next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

