Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INDB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.91, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INDB was $77.91, representing a -21.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.85 and a 58.19% increase over the 52 week low of $49.25.

INDB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). INDB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports INDB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.22%, compared to an industry average of 26.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INDB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

