Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INDB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INDB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.59, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INDB was $71.59, representing a -17.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.11 and a 45.36% increase over the 52 week low of $49.25.

INDB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). INDB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.98. Zacks Investment Research reports INDB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.48%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INDB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

