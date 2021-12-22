Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased INDB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INDB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.56, the dividend yield is 2.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INDB was $79.56, representing a -20.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.85 and a 19.03% increase over the 52 week low of $66.84.

INDB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). INDB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.66. Zacks Investment Research reports INDB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.05%, compared to an industry average of 29.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the indb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INDB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INDB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 4.98% over the last 100 days. XSHQ has the highest percent weighting of INDB at 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.