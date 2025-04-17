Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) reported $178.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.89 million, representing a surprise of -0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Independent Bank Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 59.5% versus 59.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 59.5% versus 59.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $17.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.39 billion.

: $17.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.39 billion. Total Non-Interest Income : $32.54 million compared to the $32.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $32.54 million compared to the $32.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies : $2.07 million compared to the $2.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.07 million compared to the $2.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $145.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.47 million.

: $145.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.47 million. Loan level derivative income : $1.04 million versus $0.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.04 million versus $0.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Interchange and ATM fees : $4.62 million compared to the $4.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.62 million compared to the $4.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. Deposit account fees : $7.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.75 million.

: $7.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.75 million. Other noninterest income : $5.80 million compared to the $6.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $5.80 million compared to the $6.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage banking income : $0.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.63 million.

: $0.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.63 million. Investment management: $11.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.59 million.

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

