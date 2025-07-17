Independent Bank Corp. Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $51.10 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $51.33 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Independent Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.10 Mln. vs. $51.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.21 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.