Independent Bank Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INDB

In trading on Monday, shares of Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.63, changing hands as low as $61.46 per share. Independent Bank Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDB's low point in its 52 week range is $45.11 per share, with $77.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.65.

