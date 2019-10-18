Independent Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for INDB

In trading on Friday, shares of Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.26, changing hands as high as $79.75 per share. Independent Bank Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDB's low point in its 52 week range is $62.33 per share, with $87.644 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.21.

