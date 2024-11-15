Independence Realty upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital upgraded Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $21, up from $19. The company’s results are better than those of Sunbelt peers and its markets are expected to improve in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says its contrarian Underperform rating on the shares this year hasn’t worked.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IRT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.