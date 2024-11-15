News & Insights

Independence Realty upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at BMO Capital

November 15, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

BMO Capital upgraded Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $21, up from $19. The company’s results are better than those of Sunbelt peers and its markets are expected to improve in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says its contrarian Underperform rating on the shares this year hasn’t worked.

