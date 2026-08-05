Independence Realty Trust Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) said improving apartment market conditions, reduced concessions and a new community Wi-Fi program supported stronger operating results in the second quarter of 2026, prompting the company to raise the midpoint of its full-year same-store net operating income guidance.

Core funds from operations, or FFO, totaled $0.28 per share for the quarter, ahead of the company’s internal expectations, President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Sebra said. Same-store NOI increased 1.2%, supported by 0.9% same-store revenue growth and a 0.5% increase in same-store operating expenses.

The company increased the midpoint of its full-year same-store NOI growth outlook by 70 basis points to 1.5%, representing an additional $2.5 million of NOI relative to its original guidance. It maintained its midpoint core FFO guidance at $1.14 per share, as higher same-store NOI is expected to be offset by higher interest expense and lower anticipated non-same-store NOI.

Leasing Trends Improve Across Markets

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Schaeffer said operating momentum was building as supply deliveries declined in IRT’s markets and demand remained supported by employment growth, particularly in education and healthcare. He also cited the high cost of homeownership and the company’s focus on larger apartments in school districts near employment and retail centers.

Like-term new lease trade-outs improved from negative 3.9% in the first quarter to negative 2.7% in the second quarter, then to negative 1.1% in July. With 65% of expected August new leases completed, new lease spreads were slightly positive, according to management.

Renewal spreads increased from 3.2% in the first quarter to 4.1% in the second quarter and 4.6% in July. Blended rent growth across like-term leases rose from 0.7% in the first quarter to 1.3% in the second quarter, while July blended rent growth reached 2.5%.

Average occupancy was 95% in the second quarter, down 20 basis points sequentially. Sebra said the company deliberately prioritized rental rates over occupancy to maximize revenue, and Schaeffer said occupancy was expected to remain stable or potentially rise modestly by year-end.

IRT reported that lead volume was about 5% higher year over year, with July leads up approximately 20% to 25%, according to Sebra. He attributed the gains to organic search demand and improvements in search-engine optimization rather than increased marketing spending.

Concession use fell significantly during the year. Schaeffer said 52% of new leases included concessions in March and April, compared with 23% in July, roughly in line with the year-earlier level. Asking rents increased about 3% to 3.5% from the prior year, he said, while the average concession on new leases was approximately $1,300 during the second quarter.

Atlanta saw one of the sharpest improvements, with the share of new leases receiving concessions falling from roughly 60% to 70% in March and April to about 17% in July. Dallas and Tampa continued to have comparatively higher concession usage, with both markets around 40% in July.

Wi-Fi Program Adds Revenue

IRT’s community Wi-Fi initiative contributed about $400,000 of incremental revenue during the second quarter, ahead of guidance, after 19 communities went live in May and June. The company expects the program to generate $5 million to $5.5 million of revenue and approximately $3 million of NOI in the second half of 2026.

The rollout began broadly in early July and had roughly 70% penetration among residents that month. Sebra said penetration is expected to reach 80% to 85% by the end of the year as leases turn over. The initial program covers about 19,000 units, and IRT is evaluating additional properties for potential inclusion in 2027.

Schaeffer said the initiative should contribute at least $0.01 per share of core FFO in 2027.

For the full year, IRT reaffirmed its same-store revenue growth midpoint of 1.7%, implying approximately 2.1% growth in the second half after 1.1% growth in the first half. Sebra said roughly 87% of expected full-year revenue growth was already achieved or contracted, including first-half revenue and anticipated Wi-Fi revenue.

Value-Add Activity and Capital Allocation

IRT completed 1,026 apartment renovations during the first half and remains on track to complete 2,000 to 2,500 units for the full year. The renovation program generated a 16% return on investment during the first half, according to Sebra.

Schaeffer said the company has shortened renovation turnaround times from roughly 30 to 35 days when the program began to less than 20 days currently. That improvement should allow IRT to expand renovation activity without reducing portfolio occupancy. He said the company could potentially increase annual renovation volume to 3,000 to 4,000 units.

Management expects improved market rents and less competition from newly constructed properties offering concessions to support higher rent premiums and returns on renovated units. Schaeffer said renovated properties compete with newer Class A communities while offering a lower price point.

IRT is under contract to sell Stonebridge Crossings in Memphis, with a closing expected before the end of the third quarter. The company intends to use sale proceeds to reduce leverage and expects to finish the year with net debt to EBITDA in the mid-5x range. Fitch Ratings raised IRT’s outlook to positive from stable in June, while Fitch and S&P affirmed the company’s BBB flat rating.

The company also said it has not yet decided whether to sell The Mustang in Dallas. Schaeffer said the property is stabilized, has occupancy above 93%, and is experiencing declining concessions.

Expense Outlook and Development Lease-Up

IRT lowered the midpoint of its full-year operating expense growth outlook to 2% from 3.4%, citing better-than-expected results in controllable and non-controllable costs. Property-tax results were aided by successful appeals in Texas and expectations for lower assessments and potentially lower millage rates.

Bad debt declined to 1.1% of total revenue in the second quarter from 1.3% a year earlier. Management’s second-half outlook assumes bad debt of roughly 95 basis points. Sebra said fraud risk has declined from prior periods but that the availability of fraudulent identification remains easier than before 2020, making technology investments important to further improvement.

Non-same-store NOI expectations were reduced mainly because of slower-than-expected lease-up at Tisdale at Lakeline Station, a development asset consolidated during the first quarter. The property was 36% occupied in the second quarter and improved to 42% in July. IRT expects the community to reach stabilized occupancy in the first quarter of 2027, while rental rates also remain below the company’s original underwriting assumptions.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.