Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.26, changing hands as low as $17.25 per share. Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.55 per share, with $22.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.