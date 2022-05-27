Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.67, changing hands as high as $24.07 per share. Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.50 per share, with $28.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.99.

