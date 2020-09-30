Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.5, the dividend yield is 4.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRT was $11.5, representing a -31.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.85 and a 67.64% increase over the 52 week low of $6.86.

IRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). IRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.32. Zacks Investment Research reports IRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.92%, compared to an industry average of -7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IRT Dividend History page.

