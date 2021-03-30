Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IRT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRT was $15.49, representing a -1.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.76 and a 125.8% increase over the 52 week low of $6.86.

IRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). IRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports IRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.08%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

