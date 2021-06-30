Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that IRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.22, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRT was $18.22, representing a -3.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.83 and a 75.19% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

IRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). IRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.17. Zacks Investment Research reports IRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.13%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

