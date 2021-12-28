Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2022. Shareholders who purchased IRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that IRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.73, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRT was $23.73, representing a -8.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.86 and a 82.4% increase over the 52 week low of $13.01.

IRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). IRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.29. Zacks Investment Research reports IRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.5%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the irt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.