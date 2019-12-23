Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that IRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.12, the dividend yield is 5.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRT was $14.12, representing a -11.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.89 and a 61.37% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

IRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). IRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4. Zacks Investment Research reports IRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.7%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IRT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IRT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Microcap ETF (IWC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWC with an increase of 7.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IRT at 0.36%.

