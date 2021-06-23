Independence Holding Company (IHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Independence Holding Company (IHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IHC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHC was $42.63, representing a -11.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.26 and a 61.91% increase over the 52 week low of $26.33.

IHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). IHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.