Independence Holding Company (IHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Independence Holding Company (IHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHC was $39.3, representing a -9.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.60 and a 78.64% increase over the 52 week low of $22.

IHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). IHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates

