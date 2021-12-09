Independence Holding Company (IHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Independence Holding Company (IHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IHC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHC was $56.65, representing a -1.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.43 and a 53.15% increase over the 52 week low of $36.99.

IHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as MetLife, Inc. (MET) and China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC). IHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.15.

