Independence Gold Unveils New Discoveries at 3Ts Project

November 26, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Independence Gold (TSE:IGO) has released an update.

Independence Gold Corp. has announced the discovery of several new mineralized veins at its 3Ts Project in British Columbia, showcasing promising copper, silver, and gold mineralization across various targets. The Ootsa, Cardiff, and Dixie vein systems have shown significant mineral potential, with findings including high-grade silver and gold samples. These discoveries highlight the project’s potential for contributing valuable resources to the mining sector.

