Independence Gold Kicks Off New Drill Program

November 04, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Independence Gold (TSE:IGO) has released an update.

Independence Gold Corp. has launched a diamond drill program at its 3Ts Project in British Columbia, targeting uncharted areas of the Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems to expand their mineral resource. The program, which will span 25 drill holes and 7,500 meters, also aims to explore the potential of the Ian, Johnny, and Larry Veins, alongside the newly identified Ootsa and Balrog targets.

