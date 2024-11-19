News & Insights

Independence Gold Advances Winter Drilling Program

November 19, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Independence Gold (TSE:IGO) has released an update.

Independence Gold Corp. is advancing its winter drill program at the 3Ts Project in British Columbia, with a focus on testing promising targets like the Ian and Johnny vein systems. The program has completed initial infill drilling ahead of schedule and under budget, thanks to favorable weather conditions.

