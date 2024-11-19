Independence Gold Advances Winter Drilling Program

Independence Gold (TSE:IGO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Independence Gold Corp. is advancing its winter drill program at the 3Ts Project in British Columbia, with a focus on testing promising targets like the Ian and Johnny vein systems. The program has completed initial infill drilling ahead of schedule and under budget, thanks to favorable weather conditions.

For further insights into TSE:IGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.