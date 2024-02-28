Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD):

Earnings: -$25.950 million in Q4 vs. $3.461 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.84 in Q4 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.644 million or -$0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.28 per share Revenue: $45.830 million in Q4 vs. $60.259 million in the same period last year.

