Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 5.02

The average one-year price target for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) has been revised to 5.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 4.76 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.80 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.60% from the latest reported closing price of 2.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independence Contract Drilling. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICD is 0.03%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 4,435K shares. The put/call ratio of ICD is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSD Partners holds 1,701K shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tejara Capital holds 440K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 17.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICD by 54.25% over the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 390K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 350K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 39.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICD by 13.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 225K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 40.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICD by 30.76% over the last quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.