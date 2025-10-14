Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys Another $3.1 Million Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) Shares

Key Points

Independence Bank bought 4,193 LLY shares; estimated trade value ~$3.12 million based on average price for the quarter.

The transaction represented 0.4% of the fund's reportable U.S. equity AUM for the period.

The bank's post-trade LLY stake: 14,521 shares, valued at $11.08 million as of September 30, 2025.

Eli Lilly now accounts for 1.42% of total AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Independence Bank of Kentucky disclosed a purchase of 4,193 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), estimated at $3.12 million based on the average price for the quarter, in its SEC filing for the period ended September 30, 2025.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated October 09, 2025, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Eli Lilly by acquiring 4,193 additional shares during the quarter.

The estimated value of the trade, based on the period's average closing price, was $3.12 million. The total LLY position at quarter-end stood at 14,521 shares, worth $11.08 million.

What else to know

Eli Lilly was bought and now represents 1.42% of the Independence Bank's $777.97 million reportable U.S. equity AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust : $84.20 million (10.8% of AUM)

: $84.20 million (10.8% of AUM) Microsoft : $38.56 million (5.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $38.56 million (5.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Apple : $30.89 million (4.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $30.89 million (4.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 JPMorgan Chase : $28.70 million (3.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $28.70 million (3.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Alphabet: $25.64 million (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 8, 2025, shares were priced at $812.94, down 12.8% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 27.5 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $53.26 billion Net Income (TTM) $13.80 billion Dividend Yield 0.68% Price (as of market close 10/8/25) $812.94

Company Snapshot

Eli Lilly and Company offers a diverse portfolio of pharmaceuticals for diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas, including leading brands such as Humalog, Trulicity, Cyramza, and Taltz.

It generates revenue primarily through the discovery, development, and commercialization of branded prescription medicines, supported by strategic collaborations and licensing agreements.

The company serves healthcare providers, hospitals, and patients worldwide, focusing on chronic disease management and specialty care markets.

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical leader with a strong presence in diabetes, oncology, and immunology. The company leverages innovation and strategic partnerships to expand its product pipeline and maintain a competitive edge in high-growth therapeutic areas.

Foolish take

Independence Bank of Kentucky has now bought shares of Eli Lilly for at least nine quarters in a row, slowly building up a 1.4% portfolio allocation to the stock.

Whereas the bank sold shares of seven of its top ten positions, it grew its position in Eli Lilly by 40% while making the stock its 11th-largest holding.

Primarily holding large-cap ETFs and some of the biggest companies in the world today, Independence Bank's steady additions to Eli Lilly make a lot of sense as it attempts to corner the GLP-1 market alongside Novo Nordisk.

From a longer-term, Foolish perspective, Eli Lilly's growth story could still be in its early chapters as roughly 1.2 billion people across the world are "obese or overweight with an obesity-related co-morbidity."

Serving a mere fraction of this addressable market, Eli Lilly is well-positioned for years of growth as the No. 2 player in the GLP-1 space, especially considering its pipeline of innovations that build upon its current Zepbound offering.

Growing revenue by 38% in its latest quarter and trading at 36 times forward earnings, Eli Lilly is a reasonably priced powerhouse in the obesity and diabetes industries.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management – The total market value of investments managed by a fund or institution.

Reportable U.S. equity AUM: The portion of a fund's assets invested in U.S. stocks that must be disclosed in regulatory filings.

Stake: The total ownership or investment a fund or investor holds in a particular company.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the current share price.

Branded prescription medicines: Medications sold under a trademarked name, usually protected by patents.

Strategic collaborations: Partnerships between companies to jointly develop, market, or distribute products or technologies.

Licensing agreements: Contracts granting permission to use intellectual property, such as drug formulas, in exchange for payment.

Therapeutic areas: Specific fields of medicine focused on treating particular diseases or conditions.

Pipeline: The collection of drugs or products a company is developing, from early research to late-stage trials.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



