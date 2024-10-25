Indel B S.p.A. Reports Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

Indel B S.p.A. (IT:INDB) has released an update.

Indel B S.p.A. reported a decline in consolidated revenues, reaching 155.2 million Euros for the first nine months of 2024, reflecting an 8.8% decrease compared to the previous year. This downturn is primarily attributed to challenges in the Automotive and Leisure markets, amidst a complex macroeconomic environment. Despite these setbacks, the company remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in the Automotive and Leisure sectors.

