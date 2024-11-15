Indel B S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback

Indel B S.p.A. (IT:INDB) has released an update.

Indel B S.p.A., a leader in mobile refrigeration and air conditioning, has repurchased 1,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, with the average share valued at €22.10, totaling €22,100. This move is part of a larger strategy approved by shareholders to enhance shareholder value. The company continues to maintain a strong market presence with a market cap of €127 million.

