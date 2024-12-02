Indel B S.p.A. Engages Investors at Milan Conference

Indel B S.p.A. (IT:INDB) has released an update.

Indel B S.p.A., a leader in mobile refrigeration and air conditioning systems, is set to engage with institutional investors at the Mid & Small in Milan 2024 Conference. This event provides a platform for the company to showcase its achievements and discuss future prospects with financial analysts and investors.

