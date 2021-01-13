Indebted Zambia pays $400 mln in VAT refunds to mining firms

Corrects percentage in first paragraph to 3.5%, from 8%

LUSAKA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Zambia paid 8.5 billion kwacha ($400 million) in value-added tax refunds to mining companies last year, the head of the tax authority said on Wednesday, equal to about 3.5% of the external debt that the southern African country is struggling to repay.

Zambia, Africa’s second-largest copper producer, is negotiating with creditors to try to get debt relief, after it defaulted on a $42.5 million coupon in November.

