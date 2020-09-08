Indebted Argentine province offers to pay suppliers - with more debt

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's largest province, Buenos Aires, in default and grappling with limited funds, has come up with a novel way to pay its suppliers: issuing them more debt.

The local government said on Tuesday that it issued "debt-cancellation bonds" to pay suppliers and contractors owed money by provincial authorities for up to 15 billion pesos ($200 million).

The new bonds are intended to settle debts with companies that provide services in areas like health, education, security and infrastructure.

"Despite the difficult economic situation, we continue to implement measures to comply with our commitments and pay off the large debt that we inherited with suppliers and contractors," said provincial Finance Minister Pablo Lopez.

Buenos Aires, the most populous province in the country, is facing a deadline on Friday to restructure $7 billion in foreign debt with its creditors.

Lopez added the bond was a "voluntary" tool that would allow the provincial government to get its wider financial situation resolved more quickly.

The bonds, whose first capital payment would be in December, 2021, will be amortized in four consecutive quarterly installments, each equivalent to 25% of the total capital amount.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

