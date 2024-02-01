INDB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.85, changing hands as low as $52.80 per share. Independent Bank Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.283 per share, with $83.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.98.

