Indaptus Therapeutics Launches Phase 1 Study To Evaluate Decoy20 Combination With Tislelizumab

(RTTNews) - Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc.(INDP), Monday announced the initiation of a new expansion arm in its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to evaluate the combination of Decoy20 with BeiGene's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizumab, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

The expansion arm will assess the safety, optimal dosing, and early anti-tumor activity of Decoy20 in combination with tislelizumab.

Initial participants will receive a week of Decoy20 monotherapy before transitioning to the combination treatment, with early patients enrolled sequentially to monitor safety.

Following a review by the trial's Safety Review Committee, enrollment will open to all eligible participants. Patients will receive the combination treatment for up to one year or until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or withdrawal from the study.

Indaptus believes Decoy20's ability to activate immune system pathways may enhance the effectiveness of PD-1 inhibitors, addressing the unmet need for patients who do not respond to or maintain long-term benefits from checkpoint inhibitors alone.

This combination trial represents a significant step for Indaptus as it aims to expand its Decoy platform and explore its potential in improving cancer treatments.

Currently, INDP is trading at $0.92 up by 16.1 percent on the Nasdaq.

