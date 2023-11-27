Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 397.56% from the latest reported closing price of 2.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indaptus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDP is 0.00%, an increase of 46.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 618K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Investment House holds 103K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDP by 44.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDP by 63.34% over the last quarter.

Strategy Asset Managers holds 45K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability holds 44K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDP by 40.34% over the last quarter.

Indaptus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company's approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously. Indaptus' patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria, with reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cellular components of innate and adaptive immunity. This approach has led to broad anti-tumor and anti-viral activity, including safe, durable anti-tumor response synergy with each of five different classes of existing agents, including checkpoint therapy, targeted antibody therapy and low-dose chemotherapy in preclinical models. Tumor eradication by Indaptus technology has demonstrated activation of both innate and adaptive immunological memory and, importantly, does not require provision of or targeting a tumor antigen in pre-clinical models. Indaptus has carried out successful GMP manufacturing of its lead clinical oncology candidate, Decoy20, and is currently completing other IND enabling studies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.